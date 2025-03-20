Avant Homes releases new range of homes for sale at Greenlock Place development

Housebuilder Avant Homes has released a new range of homes for sale at its £60m, 235-home Greenlock Place development at Skelton Lakes in Leeds.

Located just off Pontefract Lane five miles from Leeds city centre, the development forms part of the wider Skelton Lakes regeneration project and comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom homes.

Prices for the newly released homes at Greenlock Place range from £300,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Oakwood house type to £460,000 for a four-bedroom detached Thoresby.

The development features 15 of Avant Homes’ practically designed and energy-efficient house types and selected plots are available with a range of incentives. This includes part exchange and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Now available - The Thoresby (CGI shown) is one of the new homes for sale at Greenlock Place, Leeds

Interested buyers can visit the popular four-bedroom Thoresby showhome to experience one of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient new homes at first hand.

The ground floor of the Thoresby features a large living room with the hallway leading to an open-plan kitchen and dining area and a further living space leading out to the rear garden through French doors.

The downstairs is complete by a separate space which is ideal as either a snug or a study, a WC and a utility room which has access to the outside.

Upstairs, the Thoresby has a large main bedroom with an ensuite shower room whilst two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by the family bathroom. There is also an additional room which can be used a study or living space.

Selected plots at Greenlock Place are available via a range of incentives, including part exchange, five per cent deposit paid up and up to £5,000 of extras included.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Greenlock Place has already attracted strong interest, and we’re excited to release a new range of homes for sale at this highly popular development.

“Located just five miles from Leeds city centre, Greenlock Place offers buyers a fantastic living location within a thriving new community at Skelton Lakes.

“We don’t anticipate these new homes will be available for long, so we encourage interested buyers to

visit the development and speak with our sales team to secure their new home at Greenlock Place.”