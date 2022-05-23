Avant Homes set to start work on multi million pound housing development in Easingwold

Yorkshire housebuilder Avant Homes is moving forward with plans to deliver a £38.3m development in York following the acquisition of a 15-acre parcel of land in Easingwold. The 154 home development received planning approval from Hambleton District Council in February 2022 andwill be located on Husthwaite Road close to the A19, between York and Thirsk.

The new homes will include two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and initial groundworks are due to commence in the coming weeks with the first homes set to go on sale this month. The showhome opening will follow in early autumn with the first residents expected to move into their new home at the end of this year, 2022.

Of the 154 homes set to be built in Easingwold, 30 per cent have been designated to affordable housing. Avant Homes will also commit to a community contribution of £325,000 for local education provision for early years, primary and special educational needs schools. Avant will also provide a sports pitch and car parking facilities for the adjacent Easingwold Community Primary School.

Avant Homes is building new homes in Easingwold

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: “We’re very pleased to have purchased this site in Easingwold to be able to move our plans forward to deliver 154 new-build homes for the area. Avant Homes Yorkshire has an ambitious growth plans for 2022 to build much-needed housing in prime residential locations across the region. We’ve had a very strong start to the year and we look forward to initial groundworks commencing in Easingwold in the coming weeks.”