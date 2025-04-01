Avant Homes submits plans to deliver £20m, 80-home development in Lofthouse Gate, Wakefield

Wakefield-based housebuilder Avant Homes West Yorkshire has submitted plans and exchanged contracts on a 5.63-acre site in Lofthouse Gate, Wakefield to deliver a £19.9m, 80-home development.

Called Lingwell Gate and located on Lingwell Gate Lane in Lofthouse Gate, the site will consist of one-, two, three, and four-bedroom homes.

The proposed development will feature 15 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house type.

If given the go ahead by Wakefield Council, work at the development is set to commence in August, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in spring 2026.

Plans submitted - Avant Homes hopes to deliver 80 homes in Wakefield (CGI indicative of proposed housetypes to be built)

Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “As a local business, we know first-hand what a great place Wakefield is to live, with its many amenities and excellent access to transport links.

“Our objective as a housebuilder is to provide quality new homes for everyone whilst developing the communities where we build, and our plans for Lingwell Gate meet those criteria.

“Our proposed development features a mix of practically designed, energy efficient house types that will appeal to a range of buyers, including first time buyers, second steppers, families and downsizers. We now look forward to Wakefield Council considering our plans.”