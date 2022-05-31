Award winning Ilkley home for sale in one of the best locations in town

It’s easy to see why Barry and Patricia Cox fell in love with Wheatley Chase, one of Ilkley’s finest Victorian villas, which is now for sale at £3.75m with Dacre, Son & Hartley. The location on The Drive in Ben Rhydding is sublime and the house, designed by renowned architect Edward Dodgshun, retains many of its original features.

The couple bought the property in 2006 and Barry and Patricia say: “We bought it because it was a one-off opportunity to experience and bring back to life an authentic, unspoilt Victorian Villa in a parkland setting.

“The location and privacy also sold it to us. The Drive is one of the most prestigious addresses in Ilkley and it combines easy walking distance to the town and moors and is within 200 yards of the train station, shops, a renowned Italian cafe bar and the award winning Wheatley Arms, an outstanding primary school and Ilkley Grammar School. The Cow and Calf rocks form a dramatic backdrop to the tennis court and the heather moors of Beamsley Beacon a backdrop to the entertaining terrace.”

Wheatley Chase won an award for its splendid, sensitive renovation

Since buying the property, the Cox’s have completely refurbished it while retaining all original features. The couple also commissioned an extension housing a kitchen/dining area/garden room. They also added a dog house with underfloor heating and rebuilt the garage.

So impressive is the modernisation that the Ilkley Civic Society gave it their Conservation Property of the Year Award. The couple are selling reluctantly to be closer to their children in London.

They say: “We know that we will never get the chance to have a life experience like Wheatley Chase again but we know that we have played a vital part in its history and feel sure that Edward Dodgshun would be proud his work will survive another 125 years.”

Wheatley Chase is a five-bedroom home in 3.2 acres. It has a tennis court, woodland, croquet lawn, garage and extensive parking. The ground floor has a reception hall, triple aspect living room, dining room, living kitchen, a south-facing morning room, a utility area and cloakroom. There is also a games room, laundry, pantry and storage on the lower ground floor. On the first floor are three bedrooms with dressing rooms and en-suites plus two double bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

The rear of the house set in large, private grounds in an idyllic location

Contact: Dacre, Son & Hartley, tel: 01943 600655, www.dacres.co.uk

The spacious living kitchen

Time to relax in the sitting area with views over the grounds

View from the dining area

The games room

One of the light-filled bedrooms