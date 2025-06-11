The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, Mike – then chief executive of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – was approaching retirement, and the couple were ready to swap suburban life in Haxby, where they had built their own house in 2009, for the city’s vibrant centre.

"I thought it would be great to live in town because everything’s on the doorstep,” he says. “What attracted us to Baker’s Yard was its unique nature. It’s a detached house in the centre of York, within the walls, and we fell in love with the place.”

Since moving in, the couple, who have two grown up children, have extensively renovated the home. They added a third bedroom and ensuite, and worked with York designer Carole Whitby, from Upside Down Design, to transform every room.

Mike Proctor, owner of Baker's Yard in York.

The standout kitchen-dining-living area occupies the first floor and features exposed steel beams and brickwork, ash-wood flooring, a timber ceiling, and a hand-built kitchen made from a reclaimed solid mahogany school library.

A balcony extends the living space, with stairs down to the garden.

The top floor sitting room, which features exposed brickwork and House of Hackney wallpaper has superb views of rooftops, spires and even Clifford’s Tower. This is Mike’s favourite part of the house. “From there you can go out onto the balcony and you can see what’s happening in town across the red roofs,” he says.

Bedroom one has sliding doors to the private garden and has access to a superb wet room with rainhead shower fitting and bath, along with the second bedroom. A third bedroom suite, which is accessed via the boot room, has both privacy and a degree of separation. Its large sliding doors open south on to the courtyard garden.

The top floor sitting room, with a long balcony, enjoys superb views of rooftops, spires and even Clifford’s Tower. Picture supplied by Blenkin & Co

"The house is designed beautifully so that the bedrooms are on the ground floor, which makes them very quiet,” says Mike.

The courtyard garden is shielded from neighbours by high walls and leafy bamboo. It has recently been landscaped with a geometric pattern of tiles and bricks and is illuminated with external lighting. There are raised beds planted with perennials

The house, which was built in 2008, is entirely concealed from public view, emerging at the end of a private passageway on Walmgate, close to historic Fossgate Bridge and in the culinary heart of the city.

The ground floor is where the bedrooms lie, preserving the views for the living rooms and securing the quietest spaces alongside the garden. Picture supplied by Blenkin & Co

"The beauty of the property is its privacy,” says Mike. “It’s very private indeed considering it’s in the centre of town.” The property also contains a gym, with tall sliding window-doors, that could also be a studio or home office.

Although the couple have loved living in the house, they are now looking to downsize to a home that will suit them for when they are older. “We want something that’s more on a single level to make it futureproof,” Mike, 69, says. “We’re fit and healthy now but we don’t want to leave it too late.”