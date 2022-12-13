Barn conversion for sale in Yorshire Dales hamlet on the flanks of Ingleborough

The ground floor also has a cloakroom and a utility room. At the rear of the house is a timber framed, double glazed conservatory with french doors to the garden and patio
Upstairs,the landing has an airing cupboard housing the hot water cylinder and there is a bathroom, a large double bedroom with built-in furniture, a second double bedroom and a single bedroom/study. Outside is a small, low-maintenance garden to the front and a split level rear garden.
Cold Cotes boasts fantastic walks, including ascents of Ingleborough. Langdale Barn is on the market for £350,000 with www.fisherhopper.com.
The village of Clapham is close by with an excellent village shop and pub.