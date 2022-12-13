Barn conversion for sale in Yorshire Dales hamlet on the flanks of Ingleborough

This semi-detached barn conversion is the Yorkshire Dales hamlet of Cold Cotes, which sits on the flanks of Ingleborough, one of the Three Peaks, between Ingleton and Settle.Langdale Barn is full of character with beams and exposed stonework and it has a large living room wood-burning stove and a kitchen/diner.