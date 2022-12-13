News you can trust since 1754
Barn conversion for sale in Yorshire Dales hamlet on the flanks of Ingleborough

This semi-detached barn conversion is the Yorkshire Dales hamlet of Cold Cotes, which sits on the flanks of Ingleborough, one of the Three Peaks, between Ingleton and Settle.Langdale Barn is full of character with beams and exposed stonework and it has a large living room wood-burning stove and a kitchen/diner.

By Sharon Dale
The ground floor also has a cloakroom and a utility room. At the rear of the house is a timber framed, double glazed conservatory with french doors to the garden and patio

Upstairs,the landing has an airing cupboard housing the hot water cylinder and there is a bathroom, a large double bedroom with built-in furniture, a second double bedroom and a single bedroom/study. Outside is a small, low-maintenance garden to the front and a split level rear garden.

Cold Cotes boasts fantastic walks, including ascents of Ingleborough. Langdale Barn is on the market for £350,000 with www.fisherhopper.com.

Langdale Barn
The village of Clapham is close by with an excellent village shop and pub.

An overview of the hamlet of Cold Cotes
The country kitchen
