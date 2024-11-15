Beautiful 17th century detached Yorkshire Dales cottage on the market for first time in 30 years

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Business Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 18:34 GMT
A beautiful 17th century detached cottage that was virtually rebuilt in the Nineties and enjoys a prime position in the Yorkshire Dales village of Ingleton, is for sale for the first time in more than 30 years.

Panwell Cottage offers four bedrooms, spacious living accommodation, fabulous gardens, a large gated driveway and double garage.

The ground floor has a spacious sitting room with a multi-fuel stove in an impressive fireplace as well as a separate dining kitchen complete with modern units, granite worktops and integrated appliances. There is also a stone-flagged pantry, utility room, WC and a snug or office space.

A striking curved staircase leads upstairs to four double bedrooms, including the impressive master bedroom with its en-suite shower room, and there is a separate house bathroom.

Panwell Cottage is for sale with a guide price of £600,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office on 01729 823921 or visit dacres.co.uk

Related topics:Yorkshire Dales
