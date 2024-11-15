Beautiful 17th century detached Yorkshire Dales cottage on the market for first time in 30 years

Panwell Cottage offers four bedrooms, spacious living accommodation, fabulous gardens, a large gated driveway and double garage.
The ground floor has a spacious sitting room with a multi-fuel stove in an impressive fireplace as well as a separate dining kitchen complete with modern units, granite worktops and integrated appliances. There is also a stone-flagged pantry, utility room, WC and a snug or office space.
A striking curved staircase leads upstairs to four double bedrooms, including the impressive master bedroom with its en-suite shower room, and there is a separate house bathroom.
Panwell Cottage is for sale with a guide price of £600,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office on 01729 823921 or visit dacres.co.uk
