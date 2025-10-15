The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a rhythm that has become part of daily life for Richard Fletcher and his wife Jackie, who moved to Jasmine House nine years ago.

The couple, married for 51 years, settled in the four bedroom Georgian property after Richard retired from a career with NatWest Bank. Their daughter, who now lives near Sheffield, encouraged them to return north from Kent so they would be closer as the years went on. Jackie, who grew up in Cheshire, already knew the Dales from childhood trips to Malham Cove.

“When Deep we came up to visit friends, we stayed over in Middleham and thought, this is it,” Richard recalls. “The wide-open spaces, the history of the town – it just felt right.”

Jasmine House in Middleham is on the market for £630,000 with GSC Grays. Picture supplied by GSC Grays

The property - once one large home - was split into two about 100 years ago. Jasmine House sits on the left hand side, including the original door, next to The Black Bull pub. Neighbouring Ferndale House sits to the right.

The property also owns the path behind The Black Bull and an additional gravelled yard which provides access for four neighbouring cottages, originally the stables and barns of Jasmine House.

Built between 1720 and 1740, the house was in need of attention when they bought it. “Dreadful, really,” Richard says. “It was liveable, but the electrics were all over the place, the plumbing was poor, and the kitchen sink faced a wall rather than the view.”

The Fletchers embarked on a full refurbishment, bringing in designer James Dow of Forge Interiors. A new kitchen became the centrepiece, while an orangery was added to flood the rear of the house with light. “It sounded like an extravagance at the time,” Richard admits, “but it was worth it."

A new kitchen became the centrepiece of the home, while an orangery was added to flood the rear of the house with light. Picture supplied by GSC Grays

The cellar, once a tangle of wires, was transformed into a utility space, with stone shelving that hints at the property’s past life as a cheese store. Upstairs, sash windows frame views over the surrounding countryside – the same fields that featured in the original All Creatures Great and Small television series. The inside of Jasmine House featured in an early episode of the series in the 1970s.

The Grade II listed house itself has its share of stories. Previous occupants include a wool merchant from Otley, while records show connections to local families dating back to the 18th century.

Period features include an original staircase, fireplaces, and a courtyard garden.

Previous occupants of Jasmine House include a wool merchant from Otley, while records show connections to local families dating back to the 18th century. Picture supplied by GSC Grays

Life in Middleham has suited the couple well. The town, best known for its castle and racing stables, has plenty to do. “There’s a book club at the hotel, twinning links with Agincourt in France, and plenty of walking straight from the doorstep," says Richard.

Now in their seventies, Richard and Jackie have decided it is time to move closer to Sheffield. “It’s sooner rather than later for us,” Richard says.