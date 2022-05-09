Beautifully built Wensleydale home for sale is named after John but who was he?

Why this house was christened John's Stone got its name will no doubt be a subject for discussion in the future but those not in the know are unlikely to guess correctly. Owner Jane Cooke, who is selling the house via Robin Jessop estate agents, has enlightened us and reveals that it is named after John, the person who supplied the stone for the project, though quite why he was honoured in this way is still a mystery.

The five-bedroom property was constructed by a local builder as his own home and the quality and attention to detail is exceptional, as is the location. Built in the 1990s on the site of the former village institute in High Ellington, near Masham, it is a rare and beautiful blend of old and new.

Exposed beams are a feature and beams from the old institute were salvaged and used to great effect in the dining room. There is also a striking stained glass window on the landing.

John's Stone is in the pretty village of High Ellington, near Masham

Jane Cooke and her husband bought John’s Stone in 2019 when their main home was a farm in Dumfries. “We wanted a second home and we love North Yorkshire so this was our bolt hole, which we also let via AirBnB, but when Covid hit, it made us realise that we really wanted to be near our family in Devon, so we have moved to a farm down there,” says Jane.

“The drive up to Yorkshire is just too far for us to use John’s Stone as a second home and to oversee any Airbnb bookings so we have made the decision to sell and to buy a property we can Airbnb in Devon. It’s breaking my heart to sell our Yorkshire house. The views and the position within the Swinton estate are wonderful and it’s so rare to find a really well-built new house with so much character but we have to be practical, hence the sale.”

The property has a porch, hallway and a living room with a log-burning stove and triple aspect windows with French doors leading onto the garden. The ground floor also has a dining room, breakfast kitchen and a conservatory. On the first floor,there is a large master bedroom with en-suite, a second bedroom and a bathroom while the top floor has two bedrooms and a shower room The lower ground floor has a games room utility/shower room and the fifth bedroom and this could be an annexe. Outside, there is a walled garden, off-street parking and a garage.

John's Stone, High Ellington, in Lower Wensleydale, is £565,000. For details contact: Robin Jessop, tel: 01677 425950, www.robinjessop.co.uk

The property sits within the Swinton estate

The large sitting room

One of the bedrooms in the house, which has been used as a holiday let

The dining area

The detached garage