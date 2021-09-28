This historic Dales home at Linton Falls near Grassington is for sale with fishing rights

Riverside Manor has been beautifully restored

This period house, now for sale at £809,950 with Dale Eddison, was clearly calling out for renovation and property speculator Robert Anderson, who lives nearby, could not resist responding.

“I’d passed it many times and thought it looked sorry so I made enquiries and decided to buy it,” he says. His experience shows in the sensational and sensitive makeover he has undertaken.

“It was a full renovation of a property with some interesting period features and an interesting history,” says Mr Anderson, who reveals that the house was once a pub called the Catchall Inn, which was closed in 1908 after the local churchwardens were said to be enjoying the hostelry and its ale a little too much.

The garden overlooking the river with fishing rights

It became a house and was latterley called Kirk Yett until Mr Anderson decided to change the name to the more appealing Riverside Manor. This reflects the property’s prime position overlooking the pretty waterfalls in one of the Dales most sought-after locations close to Grassington.

Now in pristine condition, it has been repointed and has a new roof, new electrics, new heritage style windows and a damp-proof course, along with 21st century mod cons, the house is embarking on another journey as a des res.

The house has its original front door, an entrance hall with flagged floor and wood panelling and a sitting room with parquet flooring, exposed beams and a window seat with fell views. An inner hallway leads to the dining kitchen with farmhouse-style kitchen and the family room. The ground floor also has a W.C, utility room/pantry and there is a basement bedroom suite. The first floor has a main bedroom suite, two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside is a garage and parking, along with gardens leading to seating areas by the River Wharfe with fishing rights included and woodland beyond.

Original features have been restored

Helen Carter, manager of Dale Eddison, Skipton, says: “Leaving no stone unturned this property has benefitted from a full renovation whilst keeping many of the original features, it is exceptional.”

Linton Falls is on a magnificent stretch of the River Wharfe, close to a 12th century church and just a few hundred yards from Linton, a picturesque Dales village with pub. Just under a mile away is Grassington now world famous since playing Darrington in TV’s All Creatures Great and Small.

For detaikls on Riverside Manor, Linton Falls, contact: Dale Eddison, Skipton, tel: 01756 630555, www.daleddison.co.uk

The decor is in keeping with the property's history

The new dining kitchen

One of the bedrooms with beautiful views

The property is at Linton Falls close to Grassington