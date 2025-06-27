The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway Homes has reported fly away sales in Kirk Ella – with Phase 2 of its Parson’s Croft development set for launch ahead of schedule.

Well over half of the homes of the 204 homes being built in the West Hull village have now sold, and with Phase 1 virtually sold out, Phase 2, which comprises of 2,3,4 and 5 bedroom homes have just been launched – with prices ranging from £199,995 for a 2 bedroom home, 3 bedroom homes available from £249,995, 4 bedroom homes available from £349,995 to £424,995 and 5 bedroom homes from £534,995.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “Kirk Ella really is the jewel in the West Hull village crown and the number of people wanting to call it home never seems to lessen. Interest has been high from the moment we revealed plans for Parson’s Croft, and the numbers enquiring about the remaining homes on Phase 1 and wanting to find out more about Phase 2 is still extraordinarily high.”

Going hand-in-hand with the launch of Phase 2 is a fly-by video of the development, Kirk Ella and surrounding areas, which Bellway says provides a pitch perfect overview of why this area of the East Riding is the idea place to live.

Bellway sales fly in Kirk Ella – inside the show home at Bellway’s Parson’s Croft development

https://vimeo.com/1086797696

“When I saw the footage for the first time, I was absolutely blown away – it looks fantastic,” added Melanie. “In fact, I was on the verge of sitting the family down and suggesting we move to Kirk Ella!”

Being built within walking distance of Kirk Ella’s historic village centre, Parson’s Croft

has been designed to appeal to buyers from all walks and stages of life – from first time buyers through to growing families and on to downsizers –, which is reflected in the wide choice of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes available.

