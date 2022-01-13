Taking care of low maintenance or high maintenance plants means you will need the right tools and accessories.

Whether it’s pruning shears, a plant pot, watering can, a Smart Garden or quirky decorations to make your plants - and by extension, your home - stand out, there are plenty of accessories and tools you can buy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have put together a list of these products, along with their prices and online ratings.

It's useful to have the right tools to make the most of your gardening. (Pic credit: Jason Chadwick)

White umbra trigg small wall planters

These plant holders hang nicely on your wall and allow for your plants to stretch and grow without restricting them.

You can buy the product, which is sold as a set of two, from John Lewis and the price is £15.

It has a rating of 4.4 stars with 38 reviews.

Kendrick triangular corner rubberwood plant stand

This wooden plant stand can fit around 15 plants and would make the perfect accessory in your house to show off your green-finger hobby.

You can buy the plant stand from the Wayfair website and the price of this product is £30.99.

It has a rating of four stars with 31 reviews.

Mizu gold metal watering can

This fancy watering can is small and delicate enough to water your indoor plants.

You can purchase the product on the Oliver Bonas website and the price of this watering can is £34.50.

It has a rating of five stars with 86 reviews.

Haws mist sprayer

This 300ml Brass sprayer is perfect for keeping your plants hydrated.

The product is available on the Farrar & Tanner website and it is sold for £18.

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 22 reviews.

Indoor Smart Garden combo kit

This Smart Garden is just that - smart; it utilises a wide range of features that offer the perfect hydroponic growing solution all at once.

With this portable garden, you can grow your own freshly harvested food, vegetables and herbs at your fingertips.

You can buy the Smart Garden on the Urban Plant Growers website and it is priced at £59.99.

It has a rating of four and a half stars with 29 reviews.

Birch plywood plant hook - hanging planter

This wall planter is made of natural wood and includes a marcame feature that allows you to not only hang your plant pots, but it’s strength can also hold coats.

You can buy this product on Etsy from £18.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars with 90 reviews.

Animal shaped houseplant decorations

These decorations come in the shapes of frogs, sloths, chameleons, owls, koalas, bush babies, chimpanzees, toucans, flamingoes, lemurs, tamarins and damselflies.

You can buy these charming decorations on the Not On The High Street website and they cost £6.90.

They have a rating of five stars with 90 reviews.

Sarah Raven ergo snips

These easy-to-use mini shears are designed with a fine blade that works very well with small indoor plants or flowers.

The product is available on Worm.co.uk and is sold for the price of £16.95.

It has a rating of five stars with 18 reviews.

Trowel - for indoor and outdoor gardening

It comes as a set of three; each trowel is made of a steel body and wooden handle and it works for indoor and outdoor plants and flowers.

The product is available on Etsy and is sold for the price of £12.50.

It has a rating of five stars with 4,702 reviews.