Houseplants can come in many varieties but one thing many of them have in common is that they can be low maintenance.

They make your house feel like a home without the added pressure of committing yourself to water them multiple times a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the best garden centres in North Yorkshire where you can buy your own houseplant for your home according to TripAdvisor.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Dean’s Garden Centre, York

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 249 reviews.

The address is: Stockton on the Forest, York, YO32 9UE.

Opening hours are:

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 5pm

Tuesdays: 9am to 7.30pm

Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm

Thirsk Garden Centre

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 267 reviews.

The address is: Blakey Lane, Thirsk, YO7 3AB.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Sunday: 10am to 4pm

RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,840 reviews.

The address is: Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QB.

Opening hours are:

Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm

Breezy Knees Gardens, York

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 586 reviews.

The address is: Common Lane, Warthill, York, YO19 5XS.

Opening hours are:

Mondays: Closed except bank holidays

Tuesday to Sunday: 10.30am to 5pm

Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 862 reviews.

The address is: Newby Hall, Skelton-on-Ure, Ripon, HG4 5AE.

Opening hours are:

Currently closed but will reopen from April 1, 2022.

Mondays: Closed