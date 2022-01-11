Houseplants can come in many varieties but one thing many of them have in common is that they can be low maintenance.
They make your house feel like a home without the added pressure of committing yourself to water them multiple times a day.
Here are the best garden centres in North Yorkshire where you can buy your own houseplant for your home according to TripAdvisor.
Dean’s Garden Centre, York
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 249 reviews.
The address is: Stockton on the Forest, York, YO32 9UE.
Opening hours are:
Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 9am to 5pm
Tuesdays: 9am to 7.30pm
Sundays: 10am to 4.30pm
Thirsk Garden Centre
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 267 reviews.
The address is: Blakey Lane, Thirsk, YO7 3AB.
Opening hours are:
Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5pm
Sunday: 10am to 4pm
RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,840 reviews.
The address is: Crag Lane, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, HG3 1QB.
Opening hours are:
Monday to Sunday: 10am to 4pm
Breezy Knees Gardens, York
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 586 reviews.
The address is: Common Lane, Warthill, York, YO19 5XS.
Opening hours are:
Mondays: Closed except bank holidays
Tuesday to Sunday: 10.30am to 5pm
Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 862 reviews.
The address is: Newby Hall, Skelton-on-Ure, Ripon, HG4 5AE.
Opening hours are:
Currently closed but will reopen from April 1, 2022.
Mondays: Closed
Tuesday to Sunday: 11am to 5.30pm