Pocklington Canal. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The Green Flag Award scheme highlights and rewards the most well maintained parks and green spaces.

The prestigious award sets the bar for the management of recreational outdoor areas across the UK and all over the world.

The incentive behind the scheme is:

- To make sure everyone has access to cared for and cared for green and other open spaces, no matter where they live.

- To make sure that these spaces are taken care of, managed and meet the needs of the communities they serve.

- To achieve standards of good management.

- To encourage and highlight good practice amongst the green space sector.

- To reward the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers of these green spaces and parks.

Which Yorkshire parks have been awarded a Green Flag status?

Below is a list of the parks and green spaces in the Yorkshire and Humber region that are Green Flag Award winners.

Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens, Barnsley

Elsecar Park and Local Reservoir Nature Reserve, Barnsley

Worsbrough Mill Museum and Country Park, Barnsley

Manor Heath Park and Jungle Experience, Halifax

Shibden Estate, Calderdale

Huddersfield Narrow Canal

Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Leeds

Pocklington Canal

Ripon Canal

Rochdale Canal

Central Park, Keighley

Cliffe Castle Park, Keighley

Harold Park, Bradford

Lister Park, Bradford

Peel Park, Bradford

Roberts Park, Shipley

Clarence Gardens, York

Glen Gardens, Filey

Rawcliffe Country Park, York

Rowntree Park, York

West Bank Park, York

Bentley Park, Doncaster

Campsall Country Park, Doncaster

Cusworth Park, Doncaster

Quarry Park, Doncaster

Sandall Park, Doncaster

Manor Fields Park, Sheffield

Darwin Gardens Millennium Green, Ilkley

East Park, Hull

Pearson Park, Hull

Almondbury Hill Fort - Castle Hill, Huddersfield

Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

Greenhead Park Huddersfield

Oakwell Hall Country Park, Batley

Wilton Park, Batley

Golden Acre Park, Leeds

Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds

Middleton Park, Leeds

Otley Chevin Country Park

Pudsey Park, Leeds

Roundhay Park, Leeds

Temple Newsam Estate, Leeds

Baysgarth Park, Lincolnshire

Central Park Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Kingsway Gardens, North Lincolnshire

Sheffield Park

Woodlands Memorial Park and Crematorium, Doncaster

Clifton Park, Rotherham

Greasbrough Park, Rotherham

Rother Valley Country Park, Sheffield

Ulley Country Park, Sheffield

Falsgrave Park, Scarborough

Glen and Crescent Gardens, Filey

Pannett Park, Whitby

Peasholm Park, Scarborough

Wyming Brook Nature Reserve, Sheffield

Cholera Monument Grounds and Clay Wood, Sheffield

Devonshire Green, Sheffield

Ecclesall Woods, Sheffield

Firth Heritage Park, Sheffield

Meersbrook Park, Sheffield

Millhouses Park, Sheffield

Norfolk Heritage Park, Sheffield

Peace Gardens, Sheffield

Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Sheffield Winter Garden

Tinsley Green, Sheffield

Weston Park, Sheffield

Wheata Woods, Sheffield

Selby Canal

Tees Barrage Park, Stockton on Tees

University of York Campus Heslington West and Heslington East

University of Bradford Main Campus

Anglers Country Park, Wakefield

Haw Park Wood, Wakefield