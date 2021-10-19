The Green Flag Award scheme highlights and rewards the most well maintained parks and green spaces.
The prestigious award sets the bar for the management of recreational outdoor areas across the UK and all over the world.
The incentive behind the scheme is:
- To make sure everyone has access to cared for and cared for green and other open spaces, no matter where they live.
- To make sure that these spaces are taken care of, managed and meet the needs of the communities they serve.
- To achieve standards of good management.
- To encourage and highlight good practice amongst the green space sector.
- To reward the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers of these green spaces and parks.
Which Yorkshire parks have been awarded a Green Flag status?
Below is a list of the parks and green spaces in the Yorkshire and Humber region that are Green Flag Award winners.
Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens, Barnsley
Elsecar Park and Local Reservoir Nature Reserve, Barnsley
Worsbrough Mill Museum and Country Park, Barnsley
Manor Heath Park and Jungle Experience, Halifax
Shibden Estate, Calderdale
Huddersfield Narrow Canal
Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Leeds
Pocklington Canal
Ripon Canal
Rochdale Canal
Central Park, Keighley
Cliffe Castle Park, Keighley
Harold Park, Bradford
Lister Park, Bradford
Peel Park, Bradford
Roberts Park, Shipley
Clarence Gardens, York
Glen Gardens, Filey
Rawcliffe Country Park, York
Rowntree Park, York
West Bank Park, York
Bentley Park, Doncaster
Campsall Country Park, Doncaster
Cusworth Park, Doncaster
Quarry Park, Doncaster
Sandall Park, Doncaster
Manor Fields Park, Sheffield
Darwin Gardens Millennium Green, Ilkley
East Park, Hull
Pearson Park, Hull
Almondbury Hill Fort - Castle Hill, Huddersfield
Beaumont Park, Huddersfield
Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury
Greenhead Park Huddersfield
Oakwell Hall Country Park, Batley
Wilton Park, Batley
Golden Acre Park, Leeds
Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds
Middleton Park, Leeds
Otley Chevin Country Park
Pudsey Park, Leeds
Roundhay Park, Leeds
Temple Newsam Estate, Leeds
Baysgarth Park, Lincolnshire
Central Park Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Kingsway Gardens, North Lincolnshire
Sheffield Park
Woodlands Memorial Park and Crematorium, Doncaster
Clifton Park, Rotherham
Greasbrough Park, Rotherham
Rother Valley Country Park, Sheffield
Ulley Country Park, Sheffield
Falsgrave Park, Scarborough
Glen and Crescent Gardens, Filey
Pannett Park, Whitby
Peasholm Park, Scarborough
Wyming Brook Nature Reserve, Sheffield
Cholera Monument Grounds and Clay Wood, Sheffield
Devonshire Green, Sheffield
Ecclesall Woods, Sheffield
Firth Heritage Park, Sheffield
Meersbrook Park, Sheffield
Millhouses Park, Sheffield
Norfolk Heritage Park, Sheffield
Peace Gardens, Sheffield
Sheffield Botanical Gardens
Sheffield Winter Garden
Tinsley Green, Sheffield
Weston Park, Sheffield
Wheata Woods, Sheffield
Selby Canal
Tees Barrage Park, Stockton on Tees
University of York Campus Heslington West and Heslington East
University of Bradford Main Campus
Anglers Country Park, Wakefield
Haw Park Wood, Wakefield
Pugneys Country Park, Wakefield