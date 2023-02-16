Yorkshire has two international dark sky reserves in the form of the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, making it one of best places in the UK for stargazing.There lots of stargazing events taking place this February as part of the annual Dark Skies Festival, visit yorkshiredales.org.uk/whats-on though spring is one of the best seasons for catching the magical Northern Lights.Here, Gorgeous Cottages has compiled ten top places to go stargazing on a clear, dark night, along with the best cottages to see stars from.

Boulby Cliffs - As the highest point on the East coast of England with very little light pollution, this is a great option for trying to spot the Northern Lights, which are more prevalent in Spring.

Blakey Ridge - With an elevation of 1,325 feet, Blakey Ridge is the highest point in the North York Moors National Park with a pub called The Lion where you can call for refreshments after stargazing.

Sutton Bank - The elevated location of Sutton Bank looks out over the Vale of York and Gormire Lake, which was described by Yorkshire vet James Herriot as “the finest view in England”.

Dark Skies campaigner Richard Darn surveys the night sky as the moon sets at Ralphs Cross, Westerdale on the North York Moors.Picture Bruce Rollinson

Dalby Forest - The middle of Dalby Forest is officially the darkest place in the North York Moors National Park and there are a couple of dedicated observatories here plus a special planetarium where you can enjoy the night sky at its best.

Tan Hill Inn - Nestled in a remote part of Swaledale, the Tan Hill Inn is the highest pub in Britain at 528 metres above sea level with dramatically dark skies that are just right for stargazing.

Hawes National Park Centre - This Dark Sky Discovery site is part of the Dales Countryside Museum and has a large car park where you can set up your telescope, and the Firebox Cafe close by where you can get refreshments.

Yorke’s Folly - The hillside location of this Georgian folly looks out over the rolling hills of Nidderdale and, when night falls, you can look up to the sky and see a kaleidoscope of twinkling stars above you.

Malham National Park Centre - The car park of this characterful stone building is surrounded by some of the most dramatic scenery in the Yorkshire Dales National Park Centre including Malham Cove and Janet’s Foss.

Lime Tree Observatory - There are regular public events at this stargazing dome which is also available for private hire and located within the Nidderdale AONB in the small village of Grewelthorpe.

Rosse Observatory - This Pontefract observatory was opened by Sir Patrick Moore in the 1970s and is now the home of the West Yorkshire Astronomical Society. Meetings take place on Tuesdays and are open to anyone who wants to attend.

Cottages to see the stars from in Yorkshire include:

Vale Cottage at Wellspring Farm - a 4-bedroom holiday home that comes with a special stargazing pod to make the most of dark skies in the North York Moors

Three Roods - this detached 17th century stone cottage near Dent has panoramic views of the dramatic landscape at the western edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Springhill Farm Cottage - You can soak under the dark skies of Wensleydale at this romantic holiday cottage with a hot tub that's surrounded by idyllic countryside near Jervaulx Abbey.