Designed to maximise natural light and panoramic views, the property in Bishop Wilton features a combination of open-plan living with more private, flexible-use spaces.

The house includes four double bedrooms – two with ensuites – and a high-spec kitchen/living/dining area with top-end appliances and sliding glass doors opening onto a private patio.

The living area has a media wall with recessed storage to either side and a modern electric fire.

Sustainable features include underfloor heating, an air source heat pump, solar panels, and an MVHR system.

A spacious balcony off the master suite offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside. Outside, the home provides secure gated parking, a garage, and a large lawned garden with a central fire pit.

Woldside is on the market for £1.19m with rmenglish.co.uk

