Designed to maximise natural light and panoramic views, the property in Bishop Wilton features a combination of open-plan living with more private, flexible-use spaces.
The house includes four double bedrooms – two with ensuites – and a high-spec kitchen/living/dining area with top-end appliances and sliding glass doors opening onto a private patio.
The living area has a media wall with recessed storage to either side and a modern electric fire.
Sustainable features include underfloor heating, an air source heat pump, solar panels, and an MVHR system.
A spacious balcony off the master suite offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside. Outside, the home provides secure gated parking, a garage, and a large lawned garden with a central fire pit.
Woldside is on the market for £1.19m with rmenglish.co.uk
1. Ideal location
2. Generous entrance
The spacious hallway has a large glass window to one side and a stunning powder coated steel staircase with floating solid Beech wood treads and glass sides leading to the first floor. Photo: RM English
3. Centre of attention
4. Exceptional quality
The kitchen comprises of a central island with a waterfall quartz top, a four-ring induction hob with downward extraction, microwave oven with a warming drawer below, single oven, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, wine fridge, coffee machine and an abundance of storage units. Photo: RM English