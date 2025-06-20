Bishop Wilton: Fabulous architect-designed new home in sought-after village on the market for £1.19m

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
Woldside is a striking new-build family home in a sought-after village location in East Yorkshire.

Designed to maximise natural light and panoramic views, the property in Bishop Wilton features a combination of open-plan living with more private, flexible-use spaces.

The house includes four double bedrooms – two with ensuites – and a high-spec kitchen/living/dining area with top-end appliances and sliding glass doors opening onto a private patio.

The living area has a media wall with recessed storage to either side and a modern electric fire.

Sustainable features include underfloor heating, an air source heat pump, solar panels, and an MVHR system.

A spacious balcony off the master suite offers uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside. Outside, the home provides secure gated parking, a garage, and a large lawned garden with a central fire pit.

Woldside is on the market for £1.19m with rmenglish.co.uk

1. Ideal location

The spacious hallway has a large glass window to one side and a stunning powder coated steel staircase with floating solid Beech wood treads and glass sides leading to the first floor.

2. Generous entrance

The living area has a media wall with recessed storage to either side and a modern electric fire which provides a lovely focal point.

3. Centre of attention

The kitchen comprises of a central island with a waterfall quartz top, a four-ring induction hob with downward extraction, microwave oven with a warming drawer below, single oven, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, wine fridge, coffee machine and an abundance of storage units.

4. Exceptional quality

