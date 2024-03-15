Bolton Castle, near Leyburn, has been awarded the Best UK Wedding Venue for 2024 by LUXElife in their Global Wedding Awards.

After extensive research by the team at the luxury magazine, Bolton Castle was judged on commitment, dedication, expertise and high quality services within the wedding industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The castle stands alone as a popular visitor attraction and offers weddings throughout the year.

Bolton castle in Wensleydale. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

The Grade II listed building was built between 1378 and 1399 by Richard, 1st Baron Scrope of Bolton, and is an example of a quadrangular castle.

Mary, Queen of Scots was held prisoner at Bolton for six months and it is thought that she escaped and headed towards Leyburn, losing her shawl along the way.

On Sunday, April 7 from 11am to 2pm, the team at the castle will host those who are taking their first steps to find the wedding of their dreams at the Wedding Fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free to enter and visitors will see areas of the castle dressed for a wedding and meet a host of suppliers. Visitors are encouraged to book their free tickets through the Bolton Castle website.

General manager at Bolton Castle, Jacqui Naylor, said: “We work hard to ensure our wedding offer is just as it should be for our couples.

“Whether you’re looking for a full-on five-floor wedding or a bespoke tailored event for close family and friends, Bolton Castle offers several options to suit every wish list and budget.