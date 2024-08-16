Bovis Homes opens new Show Home at Garforth development

Bovis Homes has opened a brand-new five-bedroom Lime show home at its Garforth development, Greenwell Park.

The five-bedroom Lime house type boasts a spacious kitchen and family area with bi-fold doors opening onto the garden. The ground floor also features a separate dining room, a lounge, study and utility room. Spread across two floors, there are five generous bedrooms with ample storage space, including three doubles with en-suite bathrooms. This home also comes with a double garage.

Frances Skinner, Sales Manager for Bovis Homes which is part of the Vistry Group said: “We’re thrilled to be able to showcase the Lime house type to prospective buyers visiting Greenwell Park. An impressive two storey, five bedroom home, this property has a lot to offer and we hope that home hunters can now view and visualise what living in this home, as well as on the development in general, would be like.

We encourage anyone looking to purchase a home here to get in touch with our sales team today.”

Greenwell Park will also include pollinator-friendly plants and designated bee-friendly environments throughout the development, as part of Vistry Groups commitment to Pollinate in Partnership (PiP) - an initiative that aims to increase the number of wildflowers and pollinator friendly plants across its developments.

The PiP initiative started in 2021 with 5 Vistry Partnerships sites getting involved. Since then, the initiative was scaled up and is in the process of being rolled out across the whole business.

Greenwell Park is a mixed tenure development, providing homes and options that cater to a variety of personal circumstances. For more information, please visit: https://www.bovishomes.co.uk/developments/yorkshire/greenwell-park-garforth