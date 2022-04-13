Castle Howard: Be part of your own Bridgerton series if you can afford over two million pounds of rent p/m

That’s right, eagle-eyed fans of the popular Netflix series will have noticed that The Duke and Duchess’ Residence in Season 1 is of course Castle Howard in York which is the second most expensive property to rent.

If the estimated monthly rent of £2,446,904 is a little steep, you can always rent a cottage or holiday home on the estate. Or you an grab your social media snap, on a guided tour of the house and gardens after hours for £45, experiencing the 300 years of history.

Bridgerton fans still dreaming of living in one of the series’ breathtaking properties, well here are the equally breathtaking prices you’d need to pay to rent one of your own.

Plus discover how much your favourite Bridgerton property is worth?

Property experts at Essential Living have found estimated listed prices for each extravagant home, along with the historical background to reveal who was really living the Bridgerton lifestyle back in the day.

From the stunning residency of the Sharmas, to the picturesque grandeur of the Featherington residence, if you fancy walking the regency-era halls - here’s how much they would cost today.

Queen Charlotte's Residence - Monthly rent: £5,424,233

Real life location: Hampton Court Palace, Richmond, London

Value: £493,112,101

Cultural Premium: £117,520,365

Monthly rent: £5,424,233

Key facts: Boasting approx 47,000m2, Hampton Court Palace is perfect for Bridgertons queen, and equipped with more than enough room for a royal ball or three. The pre-regency era palace was graced by Henry VIII himself - which could explain its kitchen large enough to cook for 1,000 people. Living like a queen at this grand palace would cost you over 5 million pounds a month in rent.

The Duke and Duchess' Residence, Season 1 - Monthly Rent: £2,446,904

Real life location: Castle Howard, York

Value: £222,445,885

Cultural Premium: £80,080,518

Monthly rent: £2,446,904

Key facts: A key event in season 1 was the marriage of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, which saw them move to the fictional Clyvedon Castle to begin their short-lived fairytale - but the property is actually named Castle Howard in York. The magnificent 140-room home took a staggering 100 years to build, so it’s no surprise that the monthly rent at this divine castle would cost you over two million pounds.

The Gentlemen's Club - Monthly rent: £768,939

Real life location: Lancaster House, West London

Value: £69,903,574

Cultural Premium: £25,165,286

Monthly rent: £768,939

Key facts: Often graced by fan favourite Anthony Bridgerton, the dreamy decor within this key Bridgerton location is situated within Lancaster House, West London. This Gentlemans Club is no stranger to the spotlight, as it has also been included in The King’s Speech and Downton Abbey. The cultural premium alone adds a massive £25 million to this property's value, and to live like a gentleman you’d be paying £768k a month in rent.

Lady Danbury's Residence - Monthly rent: £510,610

Real life location: Holburne Museum of Art, Bath

Value: £46,419,163

Cultural Premium: £16,710,898

Monthly rent: £510,610

Key facts: The lavish Danbury ball scenes were filmed in the Holburne Museum in Bath. Home to a luxurious art collection, curated by Sir William Holburne, the building represents the first ever public art gallery within the city. Artists featured include the legendary George Stubbs and Allan Ramsey. Fancy hosting a royal ball or two? The monthly rent will take you back by £510k.

The Bridgertons' Residence - Monthly Rent: £403,960

Real life location: Ranger’s House, Greenwich, London

Value: £36,723,655

Cultural Premium: £13,220,515

Monthly rent: £403,960

Key facts: Possibly the most important property in the show, the Bridgerton residence, is actually known as Ranger’s House. This ivy and wisteria-covered red brick Georgian mansion was built in 1722, and was once the official residence of the Ranger of Greenwich Park. Now managed by British Heritage, the building of dreams is home to a stunning array of art, curated by 19th-century businessman, Sir Julius Wernher. Dipping your toes in the luxurious life of Lady Bridgerton herself will cost you £403 a month in rent.

The Featherington Residence - Monthly Rent: £73,827

Real life location: No. 1 Royal Crescent, Bath

Value: £6,711,588

Cultural Premium: £2,416,171

Monthly rent: £73,827

Key facts: Last, but certainly not least, is 17th century No. 1 Royal Crescent. Part of the prestigious buildings that form the Crescent, No. 1 represents one of the best examples of Palladian architecture in Bath. In 1776, the beautifully-crafted structure was home to Prince Frederick, Duke of York and Albany. This grandeur home will cost you £73k in monthly rent.

In order to discover the value of properties, Essential Living used Google maps planning tools and worked out the circumference of the known grounds or property.