The annual tulip festival, at Burnby Hall Gardens, Pocklington, is always a popular start to its new season.

This year’s event is being held from Saturday April 26 to Saturday May 10 and promises to be the most spectacular yet.

While the gardens are best known for their impressive collection of more than 100 varieties of hardy water lily, which bloom on the two ornamental lakes in the summer, the tulip festival attracts many thousands of visitors in the spring.

A great deal of care and attention is taken with bulb planting to ensure some lovely displays are created.

Once again, the tulip displays have been planned by head gardener Jill Ward and is the culmination of months of preparation by herself and the team at Burnby Hall Gardens.

Peter Rogers, Assistant Estate Manager, said: “Every year, thousands of visitors come along to the gardens to enjoy the spectacular variety of colours on display at our tulip festival. It’s always a fantastic and beautiful start to the spring”.

The gardens, winners of the prestigious Yorkshire in Bloom Gold Award, are open between 10am and 5.30pm daily with last entry at 4.30pm.

There is also an aviary garden, which contains a recently restored Edwardian summer house, and a walled garden.

The Edwardian rock garden is an original feature, while The Stumpery is based on King Charles’ garden at Highgrove House.

Other events include Sunday brass band concerts, and children’s events held throughout the spring and summer.

The Stewart Museum houses artefacts collected by Major Percy Stewart, an adventurer and traveller, who owned Burnby Hall and made eight world tours between 1906 and 1926.

