The best York properties for sale always attract a huge amount of attention but Knavesmire Lodge is in a league of its own.Such is the interest, estate agent Blenkin and Co. has organised four open days for those interested in viewing this extra special home in person.The Regency villa on Tadcaster Road sits in a prime position overlooking York racecourse and comes with a garden flat and a detached, seven bedroom coach house.More than that it has a delightful provenance thanks to its late owner, the inspirational and much-loved Darrell Buttery MBE.

He passed away aged 81 in July last year and left an exceptional legacy as a brilliant, witty and kind former teacher and as a diarist, author, historian and defender of York’s heritage.

The former chair of York Civic Trust and York Georgian Society and one time Governor of the Merchant Adventurers, he fought valiantly and eloquently against planning applications that threatened important historic sites in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Mr Buttery were many and effusive, especially from those who recalled visiting him at Knavesmire Lodge, which was his home for some 40 years.

Knavesmire Lodge, which includes a main house, a converted coach house and a garden flat

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is full of period features and was packed with a collection of art, leather bound books and antiques, including Victorian, Regency and Georgian furniture.

The contents of the property were sold at Tennants in Leyburn in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house is now on the market for £1.45m and Blenkin and Co., and managing director Edward Hartshorne says: “Interest is so high we are holding four open days there. It is one of the best houses in that area of York with a drawing room with views over the Knavesmire, along with ancillary buildings and that original coach house.”

The property, which requires updating, has a portico entrance and inside on the ground floor are three magnificent reception rooms, including a 31 ft drawing room with a full height, wall-to-wall window facing the Knavesmire plus a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach house has seven bedrooms

The dining room has a south-facing window with stained glass and an ornate marble fireplace, while the traditional kitchen has a gas Aga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the rear, the family room has a basket grate fireplace and full height 21-pane sash windows.

There are also extensive cellars, including a wine store, all with good head height

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six bedrooms are on the upper two floors and the second floor, formerly the servants’ quarters, would make a self-contained annexe as it has a kitchenette and bathroom and extends to nearly 700 sq ft.

One of the large reception rooms with contents that have since been auctioned at Tennants

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lower ground floor is a one-bedroom garden flat that has its own access and could be extended or incorporated into the principal house.

The seven-bedroom former coach house has 2,317 sq ft of space with an integral garage and a garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a parking area plus a rear garden, a glasshouse and traditional brick outbuildings. In all, the property sits in around half an acre.

Edward Hartshorne adds: “Darrell Buttery was an absolute legend and I am honoured to have been selected to sell his property. It is, in short, quite unique.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A close-up view of the seven bedroom coach house

For details visit www.blenkinandco.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dining room with origina staind glass windows

One of the bedrooms

Advertisement Hide Ad