All this has occurred through the intervention of its current wealthy owner.

The house can trace its origins back to the late 18th century, when it was more familiarly known as Cantley Lodge but it was remodelled.

Edward Miller in his History of Doncaster (1804) makes a reference to the transformation: ‘The mansion was built about 17 years ago [1787].’

Cantley Hall side view. Peter Tuffrey collection

Miller also notes the whole estate was improved. William Lindley is mentioned by Eric Braim in the Doncaster Civic Trust Newsletter 35 November 1981 as making improvements at Cantley Hall in 1802.

By 1812, the Cantley estate was in the hands of John Walbanke Childers. Born at Cantley in 1798, he was educated at Eton and Christ church Oxford.

In 1824, he married Anne Lindley Wood, the marriage producing five children, three boys and two girls though by 1870 all had died.

John Walbanke Childers was a Liberal, taking an active role in politics. He was MP for Cambridgeshire and later, Malton.

Lord Graham Kirkham Cantley Hall owner. Pic: Steve Taylor

From the early part of his life, John leased Cantley Hall to various tenants, including M.P. Michael Angelo Taylor, George Greaves and Charles Ramsden.

John died aged 87 years on February 8, 1886, his wife having predeceased him by 23 years, his son and heir Rowland by 31 years.

At his funeral, the coffin was conveyed from the Hall to the graveside on the shoulders of 16 workmen living on the estate.

Rowlanda Frances Walbanke Childers, John’s granddaughter, inherited the estate. She was the only surviving child of Rowland (1830-1855) and his wife, Susan Ann Bourchier (1834-1858) and was born in Cantley, Yorkshire.

Cantley Maypole fete. Peter Tuffrey collection

At that time of the inheritance, Rowlanda was 32 and unmarried.

The family wealth was enormous, accumulated by profitable estate management, lucrative parliamentary careers and successful marriage settlements.

Rowlanda resided at Cantley Hall only for a while, leasing it in 1888 to a Colonel Patey until c.1889.

Other lessees followed including William Champion.

Cantley Hall stairs 17-8-1988

By 1894, Cantley Hall was vacant, but Rowlanda returned there and took an active part in church matters.

A year later some adverse publicity was attracted to Cantley Hall. On August 23, 1895 a report said: ‘Miss Childers, Cantley Hall, fined for having an unmuzzled dog’.

During 1900, Rowlanda decided to surrender her interests in Cantley, giving instructions to London auctioneers, Watton & Lee in 1901.

The sale did not take place. Instead, Rowlanda sold the Cantley Estate to the Grassmere Company of Chesterfield.

Before dying in September 1919, she had resided in London and was described as a lady of marked individuality, a strong character and warm heart. Latterly, she had resided at Bexhill in a house she had named ‘Cantley Lodge’.

Cantley Hall was empty between c. 1898 and 1902 and then another succession of lessees followed.

Cantley Hall and the Wentworth Pack. Peter Tuffrey collection

Amongst these were Douglas Vickers, managing director of the armament firm of Vickers & Sons, and Maxim Ltd of Rotherham.

Vickers, a Sheffield Master Cutler, became noted for the lavish house parties during the Doncaster September Race Week.

In July 1905, Vickers and his wife entertained Prince and Princess Arisugawa of Japan and they were loudly cheered on arrival at Cantley Hall.

Additionally, Vickers gave much needed financial support to the upkeep of Cantley Church.

In 1904, the Cantley Estate was sold to the Rt Hon. Earl Fitzwilliam of Wentworth Woodhouse.

Country Life of January 20, 1912 carried an advertisement on behalf of Lord Fitzwilliam stating that Cantley Hall could be let, unfurnished, on lease with shooting over 4,600 acres of open land and 400 acres of woodland.

Particulars could be obtained from Knight, Frank & Rutley, Hanover Square, London. The property comprised: ‘Two carriage drives with entrance lodges, four reception rooms, billiard and ballroom, 32 bed and dressing rooms, two bathrooms, electric light, stabling for 11 horses.

‘The pleasure grounds were well timbered and included a croquet lawn, two tennis courts and kitchen garden.’

Figures were given for the large number of pheasants, partridges, hares, duck and snipe that had been shot over the previous three years.

Consequently, under his Lordship’s ownership, the Hall had even more tenants: Colonel John Reginald Shaw, James Peech and Thorne brewer Thomas Darley. The latter’s annual rent was £175.

He was also Chairman of Pontefract Race Course. His wife, Gwladys was a JP. Under the Darley tenure, and with the Earl’s permission, extensive structural alterations were carried out.

These included much demolition work, and the dining room’s conversion into a modern kitchen and butler’s pantry, the Library became the New Dining Room, and the ‘L’-shaped Drawing room was reduced, creating an extra study.

In 1950, Earl Fitzwilliam decided to sell the Cantley Estate, which was bought by the Metropolitan Railway Country Estate.

A short time later, Thomas Darley acquired the Hall from the Company.

In the same decade, Thomas was involved with a wrangle with Doncaster Corporation, who acquired by a CPO, three quarters of Cantley Park for housing.

Thomas Darley died in 1982, his wife five years later. Gwladys left an estate valued at £1,356,274. After various bequests had been made to her family, the remainder was divided equally between her daughters.

Consequently, Cantley Hall’s fate was once again entrusted to a female line.

Neither daughter desired to live at the Hall, and so, after taking from the contents what they required, the remainder was offered for sale by auction.

This took place on September 20, 1988 in a giant blue-and-white marquee that was pitched on one of the Hall’s lawns. Leeds-based auctioneers, Phillips organised the event.

A local newspaper of September 22, 1988 said that 35-year-old motor dealer, John Carnell, had realised a childhood dream by buying Cantley Hall and its parkland ‘for more than £1 million’.

Reportedly, he clinched the deal on the day the Hall’s remaining contents went under the hammer at auction.

‘The house is beautiful,’ he said. ‘We are going to live there and keep it just as it is…I knew it well because my grandfather was a friend of the previous owners the Darleys for many years. I have wanted to buy it since I was a kid.’

The Carnell ownership was short lived as John, in the light of mounting business pressures, was forced to sell a little later.

Graham Kirkham, a self-confessed workaholic subsequently became the owner. Born in December 1944, he was adopted very early in his life by an Edlington miner and his wife.

Later, he became the founder of Northern Upholstery and chairman of DFS (Direct Furnishing Supplies).