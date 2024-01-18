Yorkshire based business MODA is continuing its push into the suburbs with its Casa by Moda concept which is set to professionalise a market dominated by buy-to-let landlords.

The first development is in Glasgow and the second, Casa, Abbey Court, is in Kirkstall and will include 223 apartments and townhouses. Now Casa by Moda has completed the acquisition of 100 new-build properties that are being constructed for rent in Doncaster from Albemarle Homes.

Prioritising service, technology, wellbeing and sustainability, the neighbourhood known as "Casa at Westmoor Grange” will include a range of two to four-bedroom properties. Moda’s family rental housing model differs from renting from a traditional private landlord model as it provides residents with long-term security and offers them a range of lifestyle and wellbeing benefits, including homes that are deposit free and pet friendly.

They are also well equipped with responsive home technology including Utopi’s smart home sensors which allow residents to control and monitor their living environment from room temperature, to air quality, to light pollution. The homes also benefit from solar PV panels and EV charging points.

Residents also have a MyCasa app, allowing them to contact customer service and report maintenance requests 24/7, along with booking local services from dog walkers to gardeners to window cleaners.

Casa neighbourhoods are designed to help foster a community for the long-term and leases are available for up to three years at a time, providing residents with safety, security and peace of mind for the long-term.

Casa at Westmoor Grange is on the outskirts of one of the most desirable Doncaster suburbs, Armthorpe, whuch has good commuter links to the M18 with central Doncaster is a 10-minute drive away. It is also close to Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Doncaster Racecourse and Doncaster Golf Range.

Sarah Nelson, Director of Operations at Casa by Moda, said: “Casa at Westmoor Grange is our second neighbourhood in Yorkshire and will deliver the same high standard of renting as our previous neighbourhood at Casa, Abbey Court in Leeds - not only in terms of quality, but also being able to offer residents leases of up to three years, something unheard of in the traditional rental market. During the current period of economic uncertainty, we believe it’s important to be able to provide our residents a security of tenancy that can only come from our long-term approach.

“With demand for rental accommodation remaining high, our approach as a long-term owner and operator is to create not only high quality, sustainable homes, but new communities that go beyond bricks and mortar by actively supporting the wellbeing of our residents. We look forward to welcoming the very first Casa residents to the neighbourhood in the Summer.”

Darryl Barker, Managing Director at Albemarle Homes, said: “Our ethos, and the reason Albemarle Homes was established, is to provide quality built properties that become a home from the very start. Our Albemarle Standard is what sets us apart and we’re pleased that Casa by Moda has identified this and made the decision to incorporate a number of our homes into its unique private rented portfolio."

Ahead of welcoming its first residents later this summer when the properties are ready, pre-registrations of interest for homes in Casa at Westmoor Grange can be made via the Casa by Moda website.