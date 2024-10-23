The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centaurea was once a wheatfield pest, but now its perennial cousin is in fashion for beds and wild gardens where its unusual dark blue blooms can catch the eye well into autumn.

This is a flower that likes any well-drained soil and plenty of sun, although it will also grow in semi-shade. In fact, it can grow just about anywhere.

Beware that it spreads quickly, so it’s best to lift and divide established clumps every two or three years in autumn or spring. Alternatively, pull up any unwanted strays.

October 19 2024 centaurea.jpg

Before it gets to that stage, enjoy it for those fascinating blooms, which are much favoured by the cut-flower brigade. And here Centurea proves its worth yet again – dead-head regularly and you’ll prolong the flowering period.

In late autumn, when the plants are virtually exhausted, cut the stems to ground level.

There are numerous varieties available for the garden, and they don’t all come in blue. ‘Steenbergii’, for example, produces big crimson blooms with contrasting white centres.

If it’s annual cornflowers you’re after, then, once again, there are plenty from which to choose, all of which like a well-drained soil and plenty of sun.

From June till September, varieties such as C cyanus ‘Blue Boy’, a large-flowered cornflower in classic bright blue, will do your garden proud. ‘Blue Boy’ has stems up to 36ins in height, but there are forms whicht grow to just 12ins tall.

Sow cornflower seeds outdoors from March to April. Choose a position in full sun on well-drained soil. When the seedlings are large enough to handle, thin them out to 6ins apart.

Alternatively, grow cornflowers indoors from August to September for early summer flowering next year. Sow the seed on the surface of compost at a temperature of 18-23C (65-73F) and when the seedlings are large enough to handle, transplant and grow them on in cooler conditions until large enough to move outdoors.

Overwinter cornflowers plants in cool, light, frost-free conditions before planting out the following spring.

Solitary

(pic of Clematis integrifolia)

What looks like a clematis but also looks like a tree?

It’s Clematis integrifolia, aka the singular clematis, a flowering vine prized for its masses of showy blooms.

C integrifolia produces these nodding, urn-shaped flowers in late summer and they are best viewed as they clamber through other shrubs and trees,

Several popular hybrids have been made by crossing C integrifolia with other species. C ‘Hendersonii’ is a cross with C viticella (definitely worth growing) and C ‘Durandii’ is a cross with C x jackmanii.

These are plants that plants which love a moisture-retentive, well-drained soil, so their roots can be kept cool and shaded by other plants.

Plant them with the crown level with the soil. They are ideal for growing through plants in herbaceous border or through low shrubs.

Propagate by division or take basal softwood cuttings, in spring.

Prune In February or March by cutting back all the old stems to the lowest pair of healthy shoots.

Hypericum (Pic of Hypericum)

Hypericum is another genus of flowering plants which can bloom on and off for months. Many are regarded as invasive species and noxious weeds but some are perfect for the garden.

All members of the genus may be referred to as St John’s wort, and some are known as goatweed and while late autumn is not the time of year when shrubs tend to flowers, certain hypericums don’t seem to have got the message.

In summer, the garden is filled with colours – vivid reds, shocking pinks, the whitest of whites and yellows which try to outshine the sun. Every plant species is determined to fruit and seed and pass on their genes to the next generation.

But in the cooler, darker months, many flowering shrubs go to sleep, safe in the knowledge that they have done their bit and can take a well-earned rest.

But this is where hypericums can show their mettle by continuing to throw out blooms, often while the plant is also heavy with berries (poisonous, so beware).

The most spectacular is Hypericum ‘Hidcote’, whose startlingly yellow blooms (although very welcome at this time of year) can look out of place when there’s frost on the ground.

For some reason, this lovely shrub can find a temporary new lease of life in autumn. Its flowers may be far less numerous than what they were a few months ago, but they are still showing.

H ‘Hidcote’ is the choice of the discerning gardener who wants a shrub which will reliably produce masses of blooms and rarely seek to bully other plants.

In a fertile, moist but well-drained soil, and in a site where the sun shines brightly, H ‘Hidcote’ will put on a superb show. When it has finally finished, get out the shears and prune. It can be cut back at just about any time.