Chance to become a Lord with plenty of perks as Lordship of Roundhay and Seacroft title goes under the hammer

The official title of The Lordship of Roundhay and Seacroft is set go under the hammer at auction on and billed as being what could be “unique Christmas present”, it comes with plenty of perks.

The prestigious title will go under the hammer at the nex Auction House West Yorkshire sale on December 13. It is being sold by its current owner who has owned it for over 24 years and now feels that it is time to pass the baton on.

Over the years of being a Lord, the holder of the title has had fun using it to make holiday and hotel reservations and enjoyed numerous upgrades and special treatment because of it. He was once asked to officially open a department store when on holiday in America after word got out that he was a Lord.

It is an unusual lot and one that the Auction House thinks will attract a lot of interest, especially as it’s being sold so close to Christmas as it would make an interesting gift.

James Pank, director of Auction House West Yorkshire, said: “We’ve never been asked toauction off an official Lordship title before, but we’re expecting this one to fly. It’s a really quirky Lot and would make the perfect Christmas present for a proud resident of Roundhay or Seacroft.

“Being a Lord also opens up a lot of doors when it comes to making bookings and reservations, and the current owner has enjoyed using the title over the last 24 years, but

they now feel it’s time to let someone else take the title and enjoy all the perks that come with it.”

The full title being sold is ‘The Manor or Reputed Manor or Lordship of Roundhay and Seacroft in the City of Leeds’. It comes with an official title deed and will be auctioned off via live stream at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 13, with a guide price of £2,000. To enter the auction and bid, visit www.auctionhouse.co.uk/westyorkshire

The official Lorship title document