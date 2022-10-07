Chance to buy a home in rural Wensleydale packed with period features and breathtaking views
Set on the side of a hill with stunning views over Wensleydale, Willow House in Burtersett is set to capture the hearts of would-be buyers.The period property is for sale with Robin Jessop and has a guide price of £750,000.
Family size, it has retained many of its period features and has an entrance hall, a sweeping stone staircase and a living room, sitting room and snug.
The ground floor also has a dining room, kitchen, conservatory, pantry, utility room and downstairs cloakroom.
Upstairs, there is main bedroom with ensuite, four further bedrooms, a bathroom, home office and an attic room.
Outside is parking, a stone-built double garage and front and rear gardens. A grass paddock measuring 1.2 acres is available by separate negotiation.
Visit www.robinjessop.co.uk for details.