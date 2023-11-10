Chance to buy a live work home in the heart of Bronte country
The house, which is on the market for £425,000 with Holroyds, is set across four floors and is full of original features. It could be used as a family home or as a business as it is set up for B&B.
The property has a basement room and on the ground floor there is a hall, sitting room, second reception room, a study and a kitchen. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms with ensuites and on the second floor, there is a fifth bedroom with an ensuite.
Holroyds say: “This property has be viewed to be truly appreciated and has the ability to be run as a business, if desired. It presents a rare opportunity to create your very own escape to the country.” For details contact Holroyds, Keighley, tel: 01535 610021