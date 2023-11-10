This double fronted, five bedroom property sits at the top of a quaint, cobbled street in the village of Haworth, which is best known for being the home of the literary phenomenon that is the Bronte sisters.

The house, which is on the market for £425,000 with Holroyds, is set across four floors and is full of original features. It could be used as a family home or as a business as it is set up for B&B.

The property has a basement room and on the ground floor there is a hall, sitting room, second reception room, a study and a kitchen. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms with ensuites and on the second floor, there is a fifth bedroom with an ensuite.

Holroyds say: “This property has be viewed to be truly appreciated and has the ability to be run as a business, if desired. It presents a rare opportunity to create your very own escape to the country.” For details contact Holroyds, Keighley, tel: 01535 610021

1 . Village of the week. Haworth. Bronte Parsonage Museum. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 30th April 2023. The Bronte Parsonage in Haworth

2 . Extra large The house on West Lane for sale as a B&B or a family home

3 . Please be seated The spacious sitting room