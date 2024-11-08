Chance to buy a remarkable former water mill with a home and land near Whitby

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Nov 2024, 04:00 BST
Historic Rigg Mill, one of the most remarkable rural properties in Yorkshire, looks set to attract the attention of buyers. It features in the Doomsday Book when the watermill was used for milling corn and once served Whitby Abbey.

The mill is in the North York Moors National Park three miles from Whitby and offers the chance to develop a smallholding that has an established home and a range of outbuildings.

The property is set in 36 acres of deciduous woodland on undulating land with valleys and land previously used for agriculture. The 1,656 sq.ft accommodation includes a kitchen, pantry, dining room, living room, conservatory, three bedrooms, a bathroom and W.C. A granary houses a workshop, garage, store and studio and has potential for conversion for residential use.

There is also a timber frame studio. Rigg Mill Beck runs through the land and includes a number of watermills.

The property is on the market £595,000 with Cundalls estate agency in Malton, visit www.cundalls.co.uk

Rigg Mill comprises a former watermill, set within a picturesque and tranquil location, within the North York Moors National Park in Stainsacre, which is close to Whitby

1. An amazing opportunity

Rigg Mill comprises a former watermill, set within a picturesque and tranquil location, within the North York Moors National Park in Stainsacre, which is close to Whitby

The residential accommodation is set over split levels and offers over 1,656ft2 of space. The property adjoins Rigg Mill Beck and includes an entrance porch, hallway, kitchen, pantry, dining room, living room and conservatory overlooking the beck. To the first floor there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and separate W.C

2. Home Sweet Home

The residential accommodation is set over split levels and offers over 1,656ft2 of space. The property adjoins Rigg Mill Beck and includes an entrance porch, hallway, kitchen, pantry, dining room, living room and conservatory overlooking the beck. To the first floor there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and separate W.C

YThe stone granary is set directly west of the farmhouse and comprises of a workshop, garage and store to the ground floor with studio accommodation to the first floor. The granary offers potential for range of alternative uses including residential annex or holiday let accommodation, subject to the necessary planning consents.

3. The Granary

YThe stone granary is set directly west of the farmhouse and comprises of a workshop, garage and store to the ground floor with studio accommodation to the first floor. The granary offers potential for range of alternative uses including residential annex or holiday let accommodation, subject to the necessary planning consents.

The property is situated in a rural and tranquil setting on the banks of Rigg Mill Beck and within the North York Moors National Park.

4. The beck

The property is situated in a rural and tranquil setting on the banks of Rigg Mill Beck and within the North York Moors National Park.

