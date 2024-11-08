Chance to buy a remarkable former water mill with a home and land near Whitby

The mill is in the North York Moors National Park three miles from Whitby and offers the chance to develop a smallholding that has an established home and a range of outbuildings.

The property is set in 36 acres of deciduous woodland on undulating land with valleys and land previously used for agriculture. The 1,656 sq.ft accommodation includes a kitchen, pantry, dining room, living room, conservatory, three bedrooms, a bathroom and W.C. A granary houses a workshop, garage, store and studio and has potential for conversion for residential use.

There is also a timber frame studio. Rigg Mill Beck runs through the land and includes a number of watermills.

The property is on the market £595,000 with Cundalls estate agency in Malton, visit www.cundalls.co.uk

