Chance to live and work on the Yorkshire coast as two tourist boats with a proud history of saving lives come for sale

Owning and running two tourist boats on the Yorkshire coast is not an opportunity that comes along every day but the sale of the Regal Lady and Mary Gabriel offers that chance for those who dare to dream.Owned and recently renovated by Heath Samples, both vessels are moored at Scarborough's South Bay Marina and each comes with a proud history of saving lives.The Regal Lady, built as a pleasure cruiser in Great Yarmouth in 1930, took part in Operation Dynamo, which evacuated Allied troops from the beach at Dunkirk in 1940 as the German army advanced and opened fire.

She managed three perilous crossings and rescued 1,200 soldiers and is now registered as a national historic ship and is a member of the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships.

She was later requisitioned by the Navy and taken to the Clyde to collect American troops from huge cruise liners and take them to shore.

After the war she returned to life as a pleasure cruiser, first serving in Scarborough in 1954 and taking tourists out on the bay.

The Regal Lady now serves a tourist boatwith bar telling the story of Dunkirk

Mr Samples, who once served as a skipper and then captain on the 84-ft boat in Scarborough, bought her in 2019 and carried out an extensive refurbishment.

“A friend of mine owned the boat and did passenger trips for 31 years and I bought her with the idea of restoring her and turning her into a floating museum telling the story of Dunkirk.”

"It's been a real labour of love.”

While still seaworthy at the age of 93, the sturdy vessel is now permanently moored in the harbour offering “The Dunkirk Experience” and is a successful tourist attraction, which is also used as a bar and for events.

Another view of the Regal Lady

The Regal Lady has three decks with a bar, customer toilets and seating plus a 20-seat cinema playing footage that tells the story of Dunkirk.

Also onboard are 250 items of memorabilia, including uniforms, medals, photographs, letters, gas masks, a camera from a spitfire.

The mooring also has the benefit of offering seating on the pier for up to 60 people.

Mr Samples says: "There aren't many Dunkirk little ships left. There were 800 that went across and now there are less than 80 left in existence.

The Regal Lady with Heath Samples on board

"It's been a privilege to have a piece of that history.”

Visiting Regal Lady is free and money is made selling drinks, snacks and souvenirs.

Mary Gabriel, the second vessel that comes as part of the sale, is a retired lifeboat which Mr Samples also served on as crew.

Over its years in action as a lifeboat, it saved 42 lives.

It started life as a fishing boat and has been fully renovated and now offers 15 minute trips for £5 each person

Newly restored, she has seating on deck for up to twelve passengers and comes with a galley kitchen and further seating inside.

“She is really popular and very poignant. Quite often when we tell the story of its life-saving days, there are tears,” says Mr Samples, who is selling his boats to devote time to his latest venture, an online gaming business.

For any landlubbers who don’t know how to sail, Mr Samples is offering tuition on how to sail the Mary Gabriel as he is a qualified instructor.

He says: “The boats have been a fantastic lifestyle business and an opportunity for someone to leave the rat race and live and work on the coast.

“The income is good and should see them recoup the cost of buying within a few years.”

The fishing boat turned lifeboat and now a tourist vessel

Both boats are for sale as one business with Nationwide Business Sales for £400,000 and bring in a net profit of £80,000 per year.

Simon Burbridge, head of sales and marketing at NBS says: “Both boats operate from Easter through to October and during the day only and so there is a significant opportunity to utilise Regal Lady for events and private functions throughout the year.”