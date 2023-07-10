The Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to five per cent in June has not lessened market expectations that interest rates will continue to remain high for some time yet. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a ‘nightmare year’ of soaring costs.
Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, has warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about three per cent higher than a year ago. National World analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49 per cent would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.
However, with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many people will still want to get onto the property ladder, while others may be wanting to relocate or downsize. Every three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages. The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Yorkshire which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022; the figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.
Cheapest neighbourhoods in Yorkshire to buy a home
Each of these neighbourhoods rank number one (cheapest) within each local authority.
1 - Middlesbrough
Neighbourhoods: Ayresome
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £64,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 103
2 - Bradford
Neighbourhoods: Central Bradford and Barkerend West
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £66,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 5
3 - Hull
Neighbourhoods: Boulevard and St Andrew’s Quay
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £75,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 14
=3 - Calderdale
Neighbourhoods: Pellon East
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £75,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 14
4 - Redcar and Cleveland
Neighbourhoods: Loftus and Skinningrove
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £83,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 43
5 - Kirklees
Neighbourhoods: Lockwood
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £91,020
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 72
6 - Doncaster
Neighbourhoods: Central Doncaster and Hyde Park
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £93,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 82
7 - Sheffield
Neighbourhoods: Tinsley and Carbrook
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £95,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 85
8 - Leeds
Neighbourhoods: Lincoln Green and St James
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £98,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 103
9 - Barnsley
Neighbourhoods: Barnsley Town and Park Road
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £107,750
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 171
10 - Wakefield
Neighbourhoods: Ferry Fryston
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £130,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 420
11 - East Riding of Yorkshire
Neighbourhoods: Bridlington West
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £134,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 515
12 - Richmondshire
Neighbourhoods: Catterick Garrison and Colburn
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £160,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 962
13 - Hambleton
Neighbourhoods: Northallerton
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £209,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 2085
14 - Ryedale
Neighbourhoods: Malton and Norton
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £225,000
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 2419
15 - York
Neighbourhoods: Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £227,500
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 2497
16 - Harrogate
Neighbourhoods: Saltergate
Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £239,975
Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 2728