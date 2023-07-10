With rising mortgage rates and the existing cost of living pressures, many people who are house hunting will be looking for affordable options - here are the cheapest areas in Yorkshire for buying a property.

The Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to five per cent in June has not lessened market expectations that interest rates will continue to remain high for some time yet. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a ‘nightmare year’ of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, has warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about three per cent higher than a year ago. National World analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49 per cent would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

However, with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many people will still want to get onto the property ladder, while others may be wanting to relocate or downsize. Every three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages. The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Yorkshire which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022; the figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

Woman hold key house keychain in new apartment. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)

Cheapest neighbourhoods in Yorkshire to buy a home

Each of these neighbourhoods rank number one (cheapest) within each local authority.

1 - Middlesbrough

Neighbourhoods: Ayresome

City centre of Bradford. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £64,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 103

2 - Bradford

Neighbourhoods: Central Bradford and Barkerend West

Doncaster. (Pic credit: Marie Caley)

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £66,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 5

3 - Hull

Neighbourhoods: Boulevard and St Andrew’s Quay

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £75,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 14

=3 - Calderdale

Neighbourhoods: Pellon East

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £75,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 14

4 - Redcar and Cleveland

Neighbourhoods: Loftus and Skinningrove

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £83,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 43

5 - Kirklees

Neighbourhoods: Lockwood

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £91,020

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 72

6 - Doncaster

Neighbourhoods: Central Doncaster and Hyde Park

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £93,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 82

7 - Sheffield

Neighbourhoods: Tinsley and Carbrook

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £95,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 85

8 - Leeds

Neighbourhoods: Lincoln Green and St James

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £98,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 103

9 - Barnsley

Neighbourhoods: Barnsley Town and Park Road

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £107,750

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 171

10 - Wakefield

Neighbourhoods: Ferry Fryston

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £130,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 420

11 - East Riding of Yorkshire

Neighbourhoods: Bridlington West

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £134,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 515

12 - Richmondshire

Neighbourhoods: Catterick Garrison and Colburn

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £160,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 962

13 - Hambleton

Neighbourhoods: Northallerton

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £209,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 2085

14 - Ryedale

Neighbourhoods: Malton and Norton

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £225,000

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 2419

15 - York

Neighbourhoods: Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £227,500

Rank within England and Wales based on average prices (1=cheapest): 2497

16 - Harrogate

Neighbourhoods: Saltergate

Average property prices, year ending Dec 2022: £239,975