Buying a home is never an easy process, but for those lucky enough to afford new homes the journey can be smoother - here are some of the areas in Yorkshire with the highest property prices.

The cost of living crisis has had a strain on many households resulting in cutbacks on their spending. Anyone who is looking to buy a new home is under a lot of pressure as the Bank of England continues to increase the base rate, forcing prices of mortgages to shoot up.

However, for a lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of Yorkshire can have what they are looking for, from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.

Every three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales. Latest figures, covering the calendar year 2022, show that Leeds, Harrogate and Sheffield have the most expensive neighbourhoods in Yorkshire to buy a home.

Row of houses. (Pic credit: AdobeStock)

These Yorkshire neighbourhoods also rank in the top 1,000 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales among thousands more. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

List of most expensive neighbourhoods in Yorkshire

Each of these neighbourhoods rank number one (most expensive) within local authority.

1 - Leeds

Residential areas in Harrogate have some of the most expensive properties in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

Neighbourhoods: Collingham, Rigton and Harewood

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £600,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 524

2 - Harrogate

A general view across the City of Sheffield. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Neighbourhoods: Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £590,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 575

3 - Sheffield

Neighbourhoods: Bents Green and Millhouses

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £538,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 786

4 - York

Neighbourhoods: Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £415,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 1692

5 - Bradford

Neighbourhoods: Ilkley and Ben Rhydding

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £406,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 1779

6 - Wakefield

Neighbourhoods: Sandal

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £375,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 2163

7 - Ryedale

Neighbourhoods: Helmsley and Ampleforth

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £360,280

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 2361

8 - Richmondshire

Neighbourhoods: Leyburn, Middleham and Tunstall

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £355,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 2436

9 - East Yorkshire

Neighbourhoods: Kirk Ella

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £325,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 2873

10 - Selby

Neighbourhoods: Church Fenton, Appleton and Wistow

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £318,250

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 3026

11 - Scarborough

Neighbourhoods: Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £295,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 3397

12 - Doncaster

Neighbourhoods: Tickhill and Wadworth

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £284,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 3602

13 - Rotherham

Neighbourhoods: Thorpe Hesley

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £235,998

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 4536

14 - Calderdale

Neighbourhoods: Hebden Bridge

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £230,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 4615

15 - Middlesbrough

Neighbourhoods: Marton West

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £227,500

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 4695

16 - Redcar and Cleveland

Neighbourhoods: Saltburn

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £224,000

Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 4790

17 - Hull

Neighbourhoods: Kingswood

Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £177,000