The cost of living crisis has had a strain on many households resulting in cutbacks on their spending. Anyone who is looking to buy a new home is under a lot of pressure as the Bank of England continues to increase the base rate, forcing prices of mortgages to shoot up.
However, for a lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of Yorkshire can have what they are looking for, from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.
Every three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales. Latest figures, covering the calendar year 2022, show that Leeds, Harrogate and Sheffield have the most expensive neighbourhoods in Yorkshire to buy a home.
These Yorkshire neighbourhoods also rank in the top 1,000 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales among thousands more. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.
List of most expensive neighbourhoods in Yorkshire
Each of these neighbourhoods rank number one (most expensive) within local authority.
1 - Leeds
Neighbourhoods: Collingham, Rigton and Harewood
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £600,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 524
2 - Harrogate
Neighbourhoods: Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £590,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 575
3 - Sheffield
Neighbourhoods: Bents Green and Millhouses
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £538,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 786
4 - York
Neighbourhoods: Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £415,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 1692
5 - Bradford
Neighbourhoods: Ilkley and Ben Rhydding
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £406,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 1779
6 - Wakefield
Neighbourhoods: Sandal
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £375,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 2163
7 - Ryedale
Neighbourhoods: Helmsley and Ampleforth
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £360,280
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 2361
8 - Richmondshire
Neighbourhoods: Leyburn, Middleham and Tunstall
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £355,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 2436
9 - East Yorkshire
Neighbourhoods: Kirk Ella
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £325,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 2873
10 - Selby
Neighbourhoods: Church Fenton, Appleton and Wistow
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £318,250
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 3026
11 - Scarborough
Neighbourhoods: Burniston, Sleights and Fylingdales
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £295,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 3397
12 - Doncaster
Neighbourhoods: Tickhill and Wadworth
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £284,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 3602
13 - Rotherham
Neighbourhoods: Thorpe Hesley
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £235,998
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 4536
14 - Calderdale
Neighbourhoods: Hebden Bridge
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £230,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 4615
15 - Middlesbrough
Neighbourhoods: Marton West
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £227,500
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 4695
16 - Redcar and Cleveland
Neighbourhoods: Saltburn
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £224,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 4790
17 - Hull
Neighbourhoods: Kingswood
Average residential property price, year ending Dec 2022: £177,000
Rank within England and Wales (1=most expensive): 5801