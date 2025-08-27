'Completely unique' 550-year-old family home nestled in Hebden Bridge woods on the market for £1.3m

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Francis Eliot, who bought the centuries-old house 15 years ago, it was an opportunity to create not only a family home, but a place that aligned with his values and lifestyle.

“What attracted me to it was the fact that it’s just a 10-minute walk to a lovely town but it’s nestled in the woods, completely in nature,” he explains. “It’s completely unique. It satisfied the practical purposes of having children who could then walk to school and also my desire to have a retreat away from the busy world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Francis was working as a property manager, managing apartments in London. But with a growing interest in wellness, he and his partner, Blanche, began running yoga and meditation retreats. The vision for Dogbottom was clear: a flexible, peaceful home where they could live and work, surrounded by nature yet still within reach of community life.

The property is on the market

Believed to be around 550 years old, the house, which now has seven bedrooms in total, was full of promise when they found it. Francis set about restoring and expanding the property using reclaimed and sustainable materials. He incorporated distinctive features throughout: an elm worktop made from a single slab of wood, stair supports carved from tree trunks, and traditional stone and timber elements that remain true to the building’s history.

The transformation extended outdoors as well. Francis constructed broad decking areas to capture the sun, which floods the garden throughout the day. “One of the things I really love about the property is that it’s so light,” he says. “We built the decking to be able to enjoy the sun.”

A large sunroom was added to serve as a dedicated yoga studio, opening onto a treetop balcony through curved sliding glass doors. Over the years, it became a space for retreats, creative workshops, and family gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fundamental thing about the property is that it’s so flexible,” Francis adds. “It could be suitable for a couple, a family, a business, and multi-generational living.”

The property is on the market

The main house retains a strong sense of character. The kitchen-diner looks out over woodland and flows into a lounge with exposed beams and a multi-fuel stove. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom that features a stained glass window salvaged from a French church.

There are also two separate living spaces on site. One, known as The Cave, includes its own kitchen, bathroom, and adaptable living area. Another, a timber-clad cabin at the bottom of the garden, offers a peaceful, self-contained studio with a pond-side view, ideal for guests, workspace, or short-term lets.

Now with their children grown, Francis and Blanche are preparing for a new chapter. They plan to relocate to Somerset, where Francis has already taken on another renovation project. “I have family down there and I love doing up properties and making them absolutely beautiful,” he says.