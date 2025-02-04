Consumer confidence needed to kickstart building, say Yorkshire housebuilders

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's housing sector has been cautious in recent months due to concerns that a slow pace of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England could delay buyers returning to the market. Many housebuilders saw profits tumble in 2024 due to subdued demand.

However, the Government has committed to building 1.5 million new homes nationally by 2029 and almost 25,000 of those new homes will need to be built every year in Yorkshire.

In December it outlined several changes to planning regulations which it hopes will streamline the process for developers.

Beal Homes's Ferriby Meadows development in North Ferriby. Picture supplied by Beal Homes

Ross Clarkson, sales and marketing director of family-owned Beal Homes, which operates in Hull, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, said: “The challenge is we’re not helped by wider economic factors. We can supply more homes, but we need more on the demand side and an injection of consumer confidence to justify accelerating our activity and opening up new developments.

“The Government says its top priority is growth. Well, driving demand for new homes is a great way to deliver it. That’s because, as we all know, when people buy a new home they also spend on furnishing and equipping the property, boosting the wider economy.

“Currently, for the first time in many years, there is no significant scheme in place to support the housing market. We believe the Government should look again at this, particularly support for first-time buyers. That will help young people get onto the property ladder and drive demand across the market.”

Sheffield-headquartered MJ Gleeson, which specialises in affordable homes for first-time buyers and downsizing older buyers, said it is already seeing some positive effects from the Government’s updated national planning policy framework (NPPF).

Chief executive Graham Prothero said: “While the market remains challenging, we have been encouraged by the proposals from the Government regarding planning and believe the NPPF is a positive starting point. It is important that councils bring forward land for vitally needed new homes, and we are already seeing some positive effects.

“During 2025, we hope to see a new funding package for Homes England to enable Housing Associations to operate within the market, and we advocate changes to nutrient neutrality rules to unlock sites that are currently stalled in the planning system.”

Will Newett, founder of Newett Homes in Wetherby, said: “Additional funding for planning departments will hopefully mean a more streamlined system that can match the pace of demand. However, delivering on these ambitious targets requires collaboration at every level—developers, councils, and communities working together to ensure the homes built today are fit for future generations."

The updated national planning policy framework (NPPF) commits to a “brownfield first” strategy, with disused sites that have already been developed in the past prioritised for new building. Doncaster-headquartered Keepmoat recently revealed plans to invest more than £50m across three new developments in Calderdale to deliver more than 200 homes on brownfield land.

York-based Persimmon said in a recent trading update that its future was supported by the land and planning investment it had made in recent years.

The Government said that councils will also be ordered to review their green belt boundaries to meet targets by identifying lower quality “grey belt” land – green belt land that “does not strongly contribute to green belt purposes” - that could be built on.

Simon Martin, managing director of Wakefield-based Caddick Civil Engineering, said the Government’s demand for new homes meant developers needed to be smart with how they approached regeneration. “At Caddick, we have remediated a lot of problematic and contaminated land, and they all come with their own complexities. But that is not to say they aren’t viable development sites,” he said.

“As groundwork specialists, if we’re involved at the earliest possible stages we can spot remediation needs, and avoid surprises in the groundwork. Taking a holistic approach gives house builders best value but it’s also vital for them to meet the Government’s ambitious targets.