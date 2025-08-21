Council leader opens new show home in Brompton-on-Swale as development takes shape

By Olivia Tobin
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
Homebuyers are being welcomed to a show home at a new housing development in Brompton-on-Swale.

Housebuilder Persimmon has opened their new show home at their Bluebell Grange development.

Most Popular

Council Leader Carl Les was recently on-hand to formally open the new show home, near Richmond, during a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with representatives from Persimmon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site offers 2, 3, and 4-bedroom properties and offers excellent nearby transport links to buyers.

Persimmon Land Director Richard Hollad, Council Leader Carl Les, Persimmon Teesside Managing Director Mark Wheelan and Persimmon Sales Director Chris Nealplaceholder image
Persimmon Land Director Richard Hollad, Council Leader Carl Les, Persimmon Teesside Managing Director Mark Wheelan and Persimmon Sales Director Chris Neal

Bluebell Grange is a stone’s throw away from riverside and lakeside walks and is near a pub, general store, post office and sports facilities.

Persimmon Teesside Managing Director Mark Wheelan said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Council Leader Carl Les to our Bluebell Grange show home and showcase the quality and design customers can expect across the site.

“We were delighted to open the show home, marking a key moment in the development, and we are committed to delivering high-quality homes and benefits to the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This new development has excellent commuter links and stunning scenery nearby and we are confident the new homes will be popular for those looking for their dream home.”

Council Leader Carl Les was recently on-hand to formally open the new show homeplaceholder image
Council Leader Carl Les was recently on-hand to formally open the new show home

Councillor Carl Les, said: “As local Member for Catterick Village and Brompton-on-Swale, I was pleased to visit the new site and see the quality of the design and the finished work.

“The government is demanding that we approve over 4,000 house plots every year on the residual parts of North Yorkshire that aren’t National Parks, which will be a challenge, so as Leader of the Council we will need to work closely with major housebuilders like Persimmon to provide best-quality developments.”

Related topics:Council
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice