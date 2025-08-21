Council leader opens new show home in Brompton-on-Swale as development takes shape

Homebuyers are being welcomed to a show home at a new housing development in Brompton-on-Swale.

Housebuilder Persimmon has opened their new show home at their Bluebell Grange development.

Council Leader Carl Les was recently on-hand to formally open the new show home, near Richmond, during a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with representatives from Persimmon.

The site offers 2, 3, and 4-bedroom properties and offers excellent nearby transport links to buyers.

Bluebell Grange is a stone’s throw away from riverside and lakeside walks and is near a pub, general store, post office and sports facilities.

Persimmon Teesside Managing Director Mark Wheelan said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Council Leader Carl Les to our Bluebell Grange show home and showcase the quality and design customers can expect across the site.

“We were delighted to open the show home, marking a key moment in the development, and we are committed to delivering high-quality homes and benefits to the local community.

“This new development has excellent commuter links and stunning scenery nearby and we are confident the new homes will be popular for those looking for their dream home.”

Councillor Carl Les, said: “As local Member for Catterick Village and Brompton-on-Swale, I was pleased to visit the new site and see the quality of the design and the finished work.