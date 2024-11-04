Council-owned house with 'large amount of rubbish' to go up for auction this week - with £100,000 price tag
Bradford Council purchased 68 Scott Lane West in Riddlesden via a compulsory purchase order last year. Today (Nov 5) the three bedroom property will go under the hammer at an online auction by Pugh Properties. Pictures included in the auction listing show almost ever room of the property piled high with huge amounts of waste.
The listing describes the house as: “A renovation project comprising a semi-detached dwelling sold with vacant possession and requiring a full scheme of renovation. The property is sold as seen and contains a large amount of rubbish.”
It says the property is in a “sought-after location” adding “once renovated, the property would make a pleasant family home.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted Bradford Council to ask why the authority purchased the house. The council has yet to respond.
However, in recent years Bradford Council has purchased numerous properties to sell at auction in an attempt to bring long empty, privately owned houses back into use.
The online auction begins on Tuesday at 10am and ends on Wednesday.