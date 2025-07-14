Crane removal marks milestone for new Knaresborough retirement community

A significant milestone was reached last week in the development of a new retirement community on Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, as the construction crane was removed from the site, signalling the final phase of the build.

Riverside Gardens, a luxury retirement community by Adlington Retirement Living, is set to open its doors this autumn, providing 61 stylish one, two and three-bedroom apartments designed exclusively for the over 60s.

Riverside Gardens will be Adlington Retirement Living’s third community in Yorkshire, following the success of The Spindles in Menston and Adlington House in Otley. Building on this strong foundation, the new Knaresborough community continues Adlington’s commitment to creating vibrant, supportive environments that enhance the lives of older people.

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Our vision is to empower the older generation to enjoy a long, happy and healthy retirement. Riverside Gardens will be more than just a home, it’s a community, offering both independence and support, tailored to individual needs.”

Riverside Gardens in Knaresborough has entered the final phase of the build

Set in the picturesque North Yorkshire town of Knaresborough, Adlington Retirement Living’s newest community, Riverside Gardens, will offer homeowners peaceful surroundings with easy access to shops, restaurants, and scenic walking routes alongside the River Nidd.

The new community combines spacious modern apartments with a wide range of communal facilities including a coffee lounge, homeowners’ lounge, a restaurant, hair salon, therapy suite and an activities studio. A guest suite with an en-suite bathroom will also be available for visiting friends and family who wish to stay overnight.

For additional peace of mind, a 24-hour on-site support team will be on hand and optional personal care packages will be available, ensuring homeowners can enjoy their retirement with tailored support if needed.

Alexandra Johnson said: “Riverside Gardens will offer the perfect blend of community spirit and privacy. Our homeowners can enjoy social activities and events whenever the mood takes them, and when they want to spend some quiet time in their own company, they own a beautiful, self-contained apartment where they can relax.”

Homeowners from other Adlington communities have praised the experience. Margaret and Keith said: “We think it's fantastic. We don't ‘like’ living here. We love it. It's like an extended family. It really is a community.”

Margaret and John added: “We just don’t want to wait until a crisis happens. That’s why we moved in while we’re still relatively young - we’re thinking ahead.”

Each apartment at Riverside Gardens boasts a high-quality, fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Many include en-suite shower rooms in addition to separate bathrooms, and most feature a private patio or walk-out balcony overlooking the landscaped gardens.

Adlington Retirement Living has been recognised for its excellence in retirement housing, winning ‘Seniors Housing Scheme of the Year’ in 2022 and 2023, as well as being named ‘Seniors Housing Developer of the Year’ at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards. Four of its communities have also received Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards for Best Retirement Development at the prestigious WhatHouse? Awards.