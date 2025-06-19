Crest Nicholson brings 60 new homes to Huddersfield

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has launched its new Dalton Gardens development in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, bringing 60 much needed new homes to the area.

Situated in the suburb of Dalton in Huddersfield the development will deliver a range of two, three and four bedroom homes. All homes will be equipped with solar panels, electric car charging points, and feature quality interior fittings, with Crest Nicholson offering customers the opportunity to personalise their new home, dependent on the stage of build, so they can make it their own from the day they move in.

In addition to the high-quality new homes, Crest Nicholson will be investing over £300,000 into local schools, transport and play areas.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “We are delighted to have launched Dalton Gardens, delivering high quality new homes to the local community and our friendly sales team are looking forward to welcoming prospective buyers with our show home expected to open later this year.”

Dalton Gardens is located less than three miles from the centre of Huddersfield with schools, amenities and green spaces. For commuters it is a short distance from Huddersfield train station offering direct links to Leeds and Manchester and the M62 motorway is just a 10 minute drive away.