David Wilson Homes unveils second Show Home at new Whitby development

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is set to open its second Show Home at the brand new Chaloners Green development in Whitby.

With sales already underway, Chaloners Green—a development offering a collection of two, three, and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes—is set to open its second Show Home on Saturday, 1 March.

The newest Show Home is the Cannington, a stylish three-bedroom townhouse spread across three floors. The ground floor boasts an open-plan kitchen diner with a family area and a dedicated study. On the first floor, homeowners will find a spacious living room, one of three bedrooms, and a family bathroom. The top floor features two additional double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefiting from an en-suite for added convenience.

The first Show Home to open was the four-bedroom Holden, designed with family living in mind. It features a bright and spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the garden. The ground floor also includes a WC, utility room, and study. Upstairs, the home offers four bedrooms, with the main bedroom enjoying an en-suite, alongside a separate family bathroom.

Cannington Show Home, Chaloners Green

All homes within the development including both Show Homes, will be built to meet Part L energy efficiency standards. This ensures homeowners can enjoy significant energy savings while embracing a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle.

Situated just two miles from Whitby town centre, Chaloners Green offers convenient access to the town’s charming cafes, pubs, restaurants, and sandy beaches. Residents will also benefit from proximity to Ofsted-rated primary schools and strong transport links via the A171 to Scarborough and Middlesborough. With the North Yorkshire Moors National Park just a short drive away, the development is perfect for first-time buyers, families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Leonna Hardcastle, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Chaloners Green, commented: “We’re thrilled to be unveiling our second Show Home, especially after such a strong interest already in the Holden. Opening the doors to a three-bedroom Show Home allows potential buyers to explore a different house type while experiencing the same high-quality design.

“We encourage all prospective buyers to visit, speak with our Sales team about available options, and take a tour when the Show Home opens on Saturday 1 March!”