David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East launches first homes for sale in Pocklington

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has unveiled the first homes at their brand-new development Wolds View in Pocklington.

David Wilson Homes’ Wolds View development will feature two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes. This development is conveniently located a stroll from the thriving market town of Pocklington, where residents can enjoy a variety of cafes, restaurants, and shops. Additionally, the new development is surrounded by breathtaking countryside, including the picturesque Yorkshire Wolds.

Residents are also able to benefit from the great selection of schools in the area including the sought after Pocklington School as well as having easy access to the A1079 to Hull or York. This makes this development perfect for first-time buyers, families and couples alike.

Wolds View is the very first David Wilson Homes development in Yorkshire to enjoy the full complement of low carbon technology, including air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and photovoltaic panels. These homes are designed to be up to 74% more energy efficient, potentially saving homeowners up to £2,590 per year on bills.

The development will also include allotments and the planting of native species of trees, hedges, and shrubs to support biodiversity. Furthermore, it will provide bat boxes, bird boxes, and bee bricks to enhance the natural environment.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We are really excited to have launched even more homes in the Pocklington area and offering houses that cater to a wide range of people, from couples to families to first-time buyers.

“Residents can enjoy being in a wonderful location with the hustle and bustle of Pocklington town centre whilst still being close to the countryside and nearby towns such as York and Hull too.

“We are thrilled that these homes will be equipped with air source heat pumps, which are three to four times more efficient than boilers as well as underfloor heating and photovoltaic panels. This reflects our ongoing commitment to maximising the energy efficiency of our homes, aligning with our goal for all our homes to be Zero Carbon.”