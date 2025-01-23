David Wilson launches show home at new Whitby development

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is set to launch its very first show home at the brand new development in Whitby, Chaloners Green.

Chaloners Green from David Wilson Homes, which will offer a collection of two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes, is set to open the doors to its first new show home on January 25, to demonstrate the quality of the house types that will be available on the new development.

The brand new show home opening is the four-bedroom Holden house type. a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area, and with French doors that lead onto the garden, the Holden is designed with family living in mind. The ground floor is completed with a downstairs WC, utility and study. Upstairs, homeowners will find four bedrooms, with the main bedroom including its own en suite, plus a separate family bathroom for living in complete convenience.

The second of show homes, due to open in February, is the three-bedroom townhouse Cannington house type, which is a three-storey contemporary family home. The ground floor hosts an open-plan kitchen diner, with a family area as well as a study. On the first floor, homeowners will find a living area, one of three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The top floor holds two more double bedrooms, with the main bedroom including an en suite for living in complete convenience.

All homes on the development, including the two show homes, will integrate Part L energy efficiency standards, which will enable homeowners to make significant savings on their energy bills while benefiting from sustainability and eco-friendly living.

Located just two miles from Whitby town centre, Chaloners Green offers easy access to charming seaside cafes, pubs, and restaurants, as well as the sandy beaches of the Yorkshire coast and the historic Whitby Abbey. Situated close to Ofsted-rated primary schools, the new development is ideal for young families, who can also benefit from good transport links, including the A171 to Scarborough and Middlesbrough. With the North Yorkshire Moors National Park a short drive away, this location is perfect for first-time buyers, families, and adventurers alike.

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Chaloners Green, commented: “We’re so excited to be launching our very first show home, especially as we’ve seen a real interest in Chaloners Green since we began work on the development last year. Opening the doors to our new show home will now give customers the opportunity to get a feel for the quality of the properties available.

“We encourage all interested buyers to come and chat with our Sales team about the options available and to take a look around the show home when it is open on January 25.”