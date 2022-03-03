Cliff House in Wortley was built for industrialist Joseph Cliff in 1843 and stood as a proud as a symbol of his wealth with a host of elaborate features including a stunning spiral staircase. But its decline left it empty, decaying and fire damaged until developers came up wth a plan to resurrect the Grade II listed building.

The historic hillside mansion has now been restored and converted into eight apartments, including a four-bedroom penthouse with roof-top garden, and seven new townhouses and four semi-detached homes are now being built in the grounds of what is now a luxurious gated estate named Cliff Oaks.

The mansion apartments, which boast smart home technology, were designed by award-winning master builders SR Design and Build and renovated by Priestly Construction. Prices start at £170,000 for flats and the townhouses are £299,000.

Historic Cliff House restored, left, and converted into apartments with town houses in the grounds

When completed, the Cliff Oaks gated development will comprise of 25 homes in total. Interest is high as the site is a short drive from Leeds City Centre.Russell Midgley, director at Aspen Woolf, said: “This is a rare opportunity for people to secure a home with local heritage buildings. We are truly resurrecting a piece of history. The new apartments in a listed private mansion offers a once in a lifetime opportunity. Perched on a secluded hillside, and in extensive landscaped grounds, this exclusive gated community will afford residents the dual benefit of proximity to both the city centre of Leeds and rolling countryside in less than 10 minutes.

Cliff House in Wortley after a fire damaged the building, which has now been restored

One of the apartments