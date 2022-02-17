Take a picture tour of this super stylish home in Leeds belonging to Design Tonic founder Amanda Cook

3. Kitchen disco

Tom and Amanda Cook in the kitchen. The kitchen cabinetry and the island are from Howdens, a supplier Amanda uses for her commercial design work. The units are in matt black and the worktop, island top and splashbacks are in durable Dekton from Consentino. The island is also home to a “deck drawer” and disco lights which keen DJ Tom takes charge of when the Cooks want to get the party started.

Photo: Gary Longbottom