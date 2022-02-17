Take a picture tour of this super stylish home in Leeds belonging to Design Tonic founder Amanda Cook

It comes as no surprise to find that the home of Amanda and Tom Cook is nothing less than fabulous. The couple are a creative powerhouse. Amanda is co-founder of Wetherby-based Design Tonic Ltd, which specialises in commercial interior design, build and fit-out projects.
High profile clients include Leeds United and Yorkshire County Cricket Club and she and her team are responsible for some of the most fashionable offices, shops, bars and restaurants in Yorkshire. Tom, a town planner, is Leeds divisional director of planning at property and construction consultancy Zerum and is also full of fresh ideas.
They moved to their tucked-away, converted barn in the Roundhay area of North Leeds just over a year ago when it was part-finished, leaving them to fit out the basic shell to their own specification. The result is a super-stylish, relaxed and sociable home.
1. New flame
A close-up of the Aeris bioethanol fire from Cocoon
Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Dining in style
The scene stealers here are the tropical mural from wallmurals.co.uk, the floor lamp from Rockett St George and the abundance of real plants, which are from The Perfumed Garden in Chapel Allerton. The dining table is from Calligaris at Batley-based interiors department store Redbrick Mill and the chairs are by Danetti.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. Kitchen disco
Tom and Amanda Cook in the kitchen. The kitchen cabinetry and the island are from Howdens, a supplier Amanda uses for her commercial design work. The units are in matt black and the worktop, island top and splashbacks are in durable Dekton from Consentino. The island is also home to a “deck drawer” and disco lights which keen DJ Tom takes charge of when the Cooks want to get the party started.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. A warm welcome
This LED sign is in the hall to welcome visitors
Photo: Gary Longbottom