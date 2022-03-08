How to update your caravan with a few simple style tips from design trio who wowed Yorkshire manufacturer Willerby

The founders of a stylish caravan revival project have applied their design skills to one of Yorkshire-based holiday home manufacturer Willerby’s most popular models. Club Jupiter was launched last year by travel writer Anna Hart, interior stylist Emma JanePalin and interior designer Whinnie Williams.

They bought and transformed a three-bedroom 2010 BK-Bluebird static caravan at Birchington Vale Holiday Park in Kent. The model is part of the Willerby family and Club

Jupiter and Hull-based Willerby teamed up to promote a fashionable new image for holiday home ownership and the great British staycation.

Simple restyling and inexpensive updates are all it takes to transform a caravan/static caravan interior

Now, Anna, Emma Jane and Whinnie have visited Willerby’s showground in Hull to put their own styling stamp on the company’s Brookwood model. In just four hours, Anna drew on her American adventures to transform the two-bedroom Brookwood into a pink and green Palm Springs-themed space, Emma opted for an eclectic style with a retro rock ’n’ roll twist, and Whinnie went all out, creating a jewel-toned seventies retro retreat complete with blue, orange and brown hues.

Colours, textures, cushions, curtains, layering and accessories were all key elements of each transformation, showing how versatile a Willerby holiday home can be and offering

inspiration for owners to personalise their own models.

Emma Jane said: “Ours is an older Willerby model but, having seen the newer ones, we were surprised by how streamlined, modern and versatile they are. Some people seem to

Bold new cushions and curtains make a huge difference

think caravans are stuck in the past, but that’s so wrong. They have really moved on in terms of design and they’re now very slick.

“Having transformed our own older model, we really wanted to style up a current model and the Brookwood was perfect. Even we were surprised by how different it looked with the

various touches we added. We made really simple changes that made a big impact. With a little bit of imagination, trialling and testing, anyone can do this. Willerby models are

an amazing canvas and it doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult to make yours individual to you.”

Accessories including rugs make a caravan more homely and on trend

The styling sessions came after Anna, Emma Jane and Whinnie visited Willerby’s manufacturing facilities in Hull to enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the site where all the

company’s holiday homes and lodges are made. Emma Jane added: “It was amazing to see such a huge space occupied by so many skilled workers, as we traced the journey a Willerby holiday home makes through the factory.

“None of us really appreciated how big an operation it is, with dozens of models being built at one time. It’s awesome to see.”

Club Jupiter launched during Willerby’s 75 th anniversary year and bookings for staycations in Crème Brûlée – the name they have given to their BK-Bluebird – will open again when the

Anna, Emma Jane and Whinnie visited Willerby HQ near Hull to style a caravan after the firm spotted the work they had done on their own Willerby static

holiday park reopens later this month.

Chloe Lidster, Head of Marketing at Willerby, said: “It was great to welcome the Club Jupiter team to our headquarters in Hull and show them how a Willerby is made, before watching

them transform our Brookwood model with their unique ideas and styles. The changes they made are relatively small, but they’re incredibly effective and make the

space look completely different. They really show how much owners can do to make their Willerby reflect their personality and style preferences.”

*Read more about Club Jupiter’s visit to Willerby and how they transformed the Brookwood at www.clubjupiter.co.uk/blog To find out more about Club Jupiter visit www.clubjupiter.co.uk or follow the story on Instagram at @ClubJupiterUK.

Caravan styling tips

Behind the scenes at the Willerby factory

*Add cushions in different shapes, sizes, colours and textures for a cosy vibe. Silks and linens are perfect for summer, while velvet and knitted styles will retain heat in

the winter.

*Bring in greenery. Mix faux and real plants for a look that’s easy to manage and will bring your space to life. Don’t be afraid to mix and match the real deal with a little bit

of plastic!

*Show your personality with decor, artwork and signs. Don’t drill holes in your holiday home walls. Use Command Strips instead – they’re strong, effective and can be

easily removed without leaving marks.

*Change up your light fixtures. Large rattan shades are affordable and versatile, or go wild with neon! A light above the kitchen island or table will make it feel more intimate

and even more luxurious.

*Window dressings make all the difference. Bamboo shades and linen voiles soften up a room and a simple switchover to curtains or a textured blind can make your

space feel wildly different.

All about Willerby, a proud Yorkshire caravan company

Willerby Ltd is the UK’s holiday home market leader, with a reputation for quality, industry-leading design, technological innovation, breadth of product range and exceptional customer care. The company has a workforce of around 1,100 across two sites covering 90 acres in Hull and is firmly established as Britain’s largest manufacturer of holiday homes and

lodges that make dreams of owning a beautiful, stylish home from home come true.

Willerby makes a significant contribution to the UK economy, especially in East Yorkshire, the heart of the caravan and holiday homes industry, including through its

support for more than 400 suppliers.

The business was founded in 1946 when Walter Allen, a resident of Willerby, on the outskirts of Hull, decided to switch from making beehives to building touring caravans

for the growing post-war holiday park industry. In 2021 Willerby celebrated its 75 th anniversary with the busiest year in its history, as the staycation surge drove demand

for high-quality holiday homes.subscribe

Willerby serves the ever-growing demand for holiday home and residential park home ownership through its extensive network of dealers and enviable portfolio of

holiday and leisure park operator partners.

In 2020 Willerby invested £1.25m to enhance its green credentials. This includes installing two 1MW biomass boilers to heat its 24,000 sq m production facilities, replacing a conventional warm air heating system, reducing use of fossil fuel andsaving 1,000 tonnes of CO². The boilers are powered by wood offcuts from Willerby’s

production processes, avoiding 840 truck trips a year that had previously been required to remove this waste. www.willerby.com