The Paddock is a 1970s three bedroom bungalow with 0.6 acres of garden in the village of Little Ouseburn, between York and Harrogate.

Chris, director of Fallow Property, who lives nearby, discovered the property when it hit the market in 2022 and decided to purchase it with the aim of transforming it into a sustainable new home for the right customer.

“It’s a really good size plot and the current building doesn’t make the most of it at all,” he says. “It’s surrounded by nice properties so it’s a bit of a blot on the village scene.

The Paddock, Little Ouseburn. Picture supplied by Fallow Property

“The bungalow is salvagable, it’s not completely condemned, but it’s an awkward layout and in need of quite a cosmetic overhaul. It also offers the opportunity to remove it and build a very attractive looking large house that makes the best of the plot.”

Fallow Property is offering the plot as a custom self build project and hopes to work with the purchaser to design a new home that meets their exact requirements.

"It hasn’t got planning yet but we’ve done CGIs and drawings for what we feel is the maximum potential for the site,” says Chris. “But it could be that somebody wants it to be slightly smaller or they want to change the layout.”

When Fallow Property bought the bungalow, the garden was completely overgrown and had so many shrubs and trees it was impossible to get to the boundary.

What a home at The Paddock at Little Ouseburn could look like. Picture supplied by Fallow Property

"It had become a burden for the previous owner so we went in there and cleared all the weeds and poor growth but left the mature, high value trees on site,” says Chris.

Fallow Property hopes to transform the site into a flagship project that highlights its expertise in creating high-quality, healthy, and sustainable homes. "We’re starting to develop quite a lot of knowledge in traditional and healthy building materials that are built to last,” says Chris.

"We try and avoid materials that are harmful for your health. a lot of modern materials give off toxic gases and COCs (contaminants of concern) such as chipboard and certain flooring, even plasters and carpets. We will always try to look to find materials that are as natural as possible and haven’t been treated with toxic chemicals, for the benefit of the occupant, the environment and our staff who have to install and build these properties.”

He adds: “This would be our first new build that’s been entirely done in that manner. We use these natural materials in our renovation projects and listed buildings but we’ve not done an entirely new one from scratch.”

Fallow Property has come up with some initial designs for what a new home at The Paddock in Little Ouseburn could look like. Picture: Fallow Property

To move forward with the project, the developer is seeking the right buyer who is eager to invest in a custom built, healthy home. “We need a customer who is happy to invest in more than a standard home, who understands the benefits and is happy to come on this journey with us as we test things out,” says Chris.

“We haven’t fully costed the house yet - we’d rather see what the client’s budget is and finalise the design with them.”

The asking price of £695,000 reflects the work Fallow Property has put into clearing the site and designing a potential new build.

"Starting the design process is part of the value and we have knowledge of the site but if somebody wants to buy the plot and take it forward themselves then they can do,” says Chris.

Fallow Property’s traditional designs are intended to blend seamlessly with the village character, rather than stand out with a bold, contemporary style. “Planners will want to see it being in keeping with the village. We’re trying to create a brand new listed building that has charm and character and will age beautifully in the village without offending anyone,” says Chris.

“If someone wants to go contemporary they can do that with an extension at the back or with the interior design. We prefer a more traditional look and going back to the age of the old craftsmen where everything was finely detailed and more considered.”

According to Chris, the opportunity would be ideal for an older buyer looking to create their dream retirement home or a younger customer eager to build their perfect family abode.

“They’re often career-driven, successful family people,” says Chris, “although I’d say our customers usually skew towards the older demographic.”

He adds: “A more conventional developer would probably put, two, three or four standard new build houses on the site but we feel the plot would suit a larger property and leave space around it, give it a nice garden and sink it down slightly as it’s quite a high plot.”

The Paddock is on the market with a guide price of £695,000 with Croft estate agents York.

Director Toby Croft says: “Croft are over the moon to be entrusted with this awesome opportunity and to combine our skills with those of the master builders that our Fallow Property is a really exciting opportunity for both companies”