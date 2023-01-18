Avant Homes North Yorkshire has launched two new developments in Green Hammerton and Easingwold which will deliver a combined total of 234 new-build homes.Located just off the A59 between York and Harrogate, Ambretone Park in Green Hammerton is an 80-home development comprising a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes. Prices range from £329,995 for a three-bedroom detached property to £544,995 for a five-bedroom detached house.

Greenwards Point in Easingwold is on Husthwaite Road close to the A19 between York and Thirsk. The 154-home development comprises a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Prices range from £257,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached property to £549,995 for a five-bedroom detached house.

The two developments have a combined gross combined development value of £59.8m and of the 234 homes, 30 per cent have been designated as affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Easingwold, Avant Homes has committed to a community contribution of £325,000 towards local education provision for early years, primary and special educational needs schools. Avant will also provide a sports pitch and car parking facilities for the adjacent Easingwold Community Primary School.

Avant Homes has announced two new developments in North Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

All properties at Ambretone Park and Greenwards Point include Avant Homes’ latest specification. This includes an open-plan living space, kitchen with integrated appliances and bathrooms with contemporary sanitaryware.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire was launched in January and is the housebuilder’s seventh regional business. The other six operate within Scotland, north east England, Yorkshire, East Midlands and the West Midlands whilst a Central office covers South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avant Homes North Yorkshire head of sales, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Following the launch of our regional operation, we’re pleased to further expand our presence in North Yorkshire with these developments.

“We’ve seen continued success throughout our sites in Yorkshire and we’re pleased to maintain our commitment to building high-quality homes in desirable locations such as Green Hammerton and Easingwold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With work underway and the first homes now launched, we look forward to seeing both of these developments progress over the coming months.”

Avant Homes North Yorkshire currently has five developments ranging from Leeds to Thirsk with many more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad