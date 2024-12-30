The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are thankful to live in a country currently free from war and famine, yet we do have serious issues of homelessness and deprivation across the country.

As we look towards a new year and perhaps thoughts turn to families and wellbeing, let us not forget those less fortunate than us who do not have a home, or who are suffering from acute poverty.

The charity Crisis notes that “Homelessness is devastating, dangerous and isolating. The average age of death for people experiencing homelessness is 45 for men and 43 for women, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Ric Blenkharn, consultant at Bramhall Blenkharn Leonard. Picture: Jim Varney

People sleeping on the street are almost 17 times more likely to have been victims of violence. More than one in three people sleeping rough have been experienced some form of violence whilst homeless.

Homeless people are over nine times more likely to take their own life than the general population.”

Here in Yorkshire, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation has pioneered research, whose vision is to “end poverty in the country to ensure dignity and respect for all, and to address exclusion and powerlessness.”

There are numerous issues affecting homelessness, such as a lack of affordable housing, poverty and unemployment. and life events which push people into homelessness. Crisis notes that “People are forced into homelessness when they leave prison, care or the army with no home to go to.

Many women experiencing homelessness have escaped a violent or abusive relationship. And for many, life events like a relationship breaking down, losing a job, mental or physical health problems, or substance misuse put people under considerable strain.”

The charity Shelter notes that tonight, 159,380 children will go to sleep homeless in the UK. The statistics are appalling, and it is incumbent on all those involved in the welfare of society to embrace the challenge facing us.

There is no magic wand, just a desire to affect positive change in whatever way we can from politicians to those many caring individuals and organisations helping address the issues. We can’t just turn a blind eye and pretend they don’t exist. Instead, just be mindful of those in real need and do whatever you can to help. Charities rely on our donations, so please help if you can.

This all might seem something of a sermon, but it’s just meant to keep us aware of societal issues that together we can address homelessness and poverty. A contribution to ensure that as we move forward to a new year, we help build a society for all.

Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted in 1948 by the United Nations contains the following text regarding housing and quality of living: "Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services."