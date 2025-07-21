The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four decades ago, this site in Adel, north Leeds, was a school - and Justin’s home for a year at the age of 15.

The Leeds Reformatory School for Boys opened in 1857 and was run by the Leeds Society for the Reformation of Juvenile Offenders.

Over the next 134 years it went through a number of iterations and was renamed East Moor Approved School, latterly becoming a Community Home with Education before closing permanently in 1991.

A show home in one of the converted properties at Adel Square. Picture supplied by Advent Developments

“I didn’t have the best start in life and I lived in children’s homes from the age of 12,” Justin recalls.

"When I was 15, I came to live at the school. I lived in the building that used to be along here, where we are now,” he adds, gesturing around the room he is now helping to complete.

“School was alright. There were about 80 of us at the time. I remember the swimming bath was the warmest swimming bath I’d ever been in, but I also used to run away a lot, looking for adventure. It’s strange being back - it feels like I’ve come full circle.”

Justin is part of the team at Keepsake Construction, which is transforming the 12-acre derelict site into Adel Square - 72 homes and an 86-bed care home for Leeds-based property developer Advent Developments.

Tim Reeve, director of Advent Developments, outside one of the new build homes at Adel Square.

The site, located between Tile Lane and East Moor Lane, includes several listed buildings - among them the former school quadrangle, a chapel, and the first covered swimming pool in Leeds - all of which are being sensitively converted into 29 family homes.

A further 43 contemporary new-build houses, including affordable units, will complete the scheme.

Planning permission was granted in 2022, and construction is well underway, with the first homes completed this month.

Twenty five per cent of the homes in the first phase, both conversion cottages and new build homes, have been sold already.

Tim Reeve, director at Advent Developments.

The majority of the converted homes are in the restored school quadrangle.

"It’s quite a rare thing we’re selling here because it’s got character but it’s a brand new building inside,” says Tim Reeve, director of Advent Developments, speaking within one of the completed show homes.

"The envelope of the building is, depending on the building, 140 years old but the internals are brand new. It’s a fascinating historical building and I’d like to hope that you can’t fail but be impressed with what we’ve been able to do, particularly with the downstairs spaces.”

He adds: “The floor to ceiling windows and the high ceilings make it feel really spacious but because it’s well insulated, it’s not going to be a costly property to heat.”

What Adel Square will look like when completed. Picture supplied by Advent Developments

The development, which has a gross development value of £35m, will also include improved footpaths and a woodland walk with access to Adel Wood Nature Reserve.

Homes will range from two to five bedrooms, with prices ranging from £349,950 to £695,950.

The new-build homes, which are lined outside the quadrangle, feature balconies overlooking mature landscaping and tree-lined surroundings.

"We’ve tried to do something which is a cut above what a typical developer would do,” says Tim.

“The conversion properties feature lamb’s tongue architraves around the doors on the conversion but we have a very contemporary shadow band in the new build properties.

People recognise that we’ve thought about these things and they’re impressed with the quality and finish.”

The next phase of the project is the chapel, which will be transformed into two new homes.

"We’ve stripped it all out. We’re keeping the trusses within the chapel but there was previous little anything else,” explains Tim.

The chapel was built in the early 1900s but apparently it wasn’t consecrated so it has never been used for worship.

"It was used as a gym by the boys. When we bought it, it had climbing bars on the walls,” says Tim.

"The story goes that they didn’t have enough money for a chapel here so the boys attended the local Adel church.

"The community or the church thought they would support the school by contributing towards the cost of their own chapel, so that’s what they did. The chapel was built but it was always used as a place to hang out - there was no worshipping there.”

At 72 homes, Adel Square is the largest and most ambitious scheme in Advent Developments' two-decade history.

“Advent likes a combination of conversion and new build schemes and we’ve done a lot of schools all over Yorkshire,” says Tim. “We like interesting architecture, we like conversion schemes and every one of our developments is unique.”

And for one former resident, now laying the plaster on walls that stand where his teenage memories once lived, this site is a rare convergence of past and present.