Embracing sustainable living at De Maulay Manor

A Senior Business Analyst keen on sustainable living has found her dream home at Harron Homes' De Maulay Manor development in New Rossington.

Josephine, along with her 11-year-old son Joshua, her partner and his two children, and their dog, Pebbles, sought a spacious, comfortable home that reflected their sustainable lifestyle. Their search led them to a stunning four-bedroom Shelford property at De Maulay Manor, which ticked all the right boxes.

“We were looking to upsize and were immediately impressed by Harron Homes' design and build quality,” Josephine shared. “But what really stood out was the home’s energy efficiency – it was crucial for us to have a property that supported our sustainable living goals.”

The family’s commitment to green living is evident, with both Josephine and her partner driving electric cars. They both make full use of the Ohme smart chargers provided in Harron’s latest homes, which enable low-cost charging during off-peak hours to save customers hundreds of pounds on travel bills compared to petrol cars.

Josephine, her son Joshua, and their dog Pebbles

In fact, Harron Homes’ latest properties incorporate several advanced sustainability measures, from superior insulation and energy-efficient lighting to air-source heat pumps and thermal bridging technology.

“The air-source heat pumps are amazing,” said Josephine. “Even when temperatures dropped to 6°C outside, our home stayed at a comfortable 18°C – and that’s without turning on the heating! It’s practically self-operating, and our bills have been noticeably lower.”

The family is even considering installing an Octopus Energy solar panel system with battery storage, with an aim to eventually becoming energy bill free.

While the house is future-proofed to provide all the benefits of modern eco-friendly living, its location at De Maulay Manor allows the family to balance this modern convenience with traditional rural charm. Nestled on the banks of the River Torne, the development provides access to scenic countryside walks and proximity to the bustling Lakeside shopping centre, as well as numerous amenities only a short walk away

“We love exploring nature, and De Maulay Manor is ideal for that,” Josephine said. “I often take Pebbles for walks in the nearby country park, while my son and partner enjoy being close to the Lakeside and Doncaster Rovers.

“The development is close to my son’s new high school, and it’s also only a short distance from the train station and motorway, which means it’s very easy for longer commutes, while also opening up options for weekend trips.”

“From the start, we knew this was the right place for us. Our Sales Executive Jeannett was fantastic, guiding us through the process until we finally made our decision. When the time came to move in, Harrron made it special, handing us the keys with a lovely bottle of champagne.”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We’re delighted that Josephine and her family have joined our growing community at De Maulay Manor. Our homes are designed to offer an ideal blend of modern convenience and rural comfort, and our energy efficiency measures are designed to complement this.

“These homes are future-proofed for the upcoming Future Homes Standard regulations, which means homeowners are free to live sustainable lifestyles in picturesque rural surroundings while keeping energy bills to a minimum.”