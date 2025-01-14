Encouraging sustainable travel part of Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to Pool in Wharfedale development

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has agreed to make planning contributions of tens of thousands of pounds towards improving transport around the village of Pool in Wharfedale, near Leeds.

The housebuilder is building 57 homes at Stanhope Fields, off Pool Road, which was launched in December. More than 1,000 people have already registered an interest in the development which will provide two, three and four-bedroom properties.

As part of Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s Section 106 Agreement for the development, more than £28,000 will go towards travel plan measures aimed at encouraging the use of sustainable modes of travel by residents. A cycle and pedestrian route will also be provided.

A further £20,000 will go towards bus stop improvements, providing a new shelter and a real-time passenger information display for the bus stop on Pool Road, close to the development, as well as providing maintenance for 10 years.

The site plan for Stanhope Fields

The properties at Stanhope Gardens will also benefit from the latest technology in respect of insulation and low maintenance, including features such as solar panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss. The homes, which will be part of the Taylor Wimpey Elite Collection, which offers upgraded specifications, have also been designed to suit the local area and the majority of the properties will have an attractive stone finish.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We hope that our Section 106 contributions will make a tangible difference to people living in Pool-in-Wharfedale, especially for those using the local bus routes.

“We are excited to be bringing new homes to this popular village. The amount of interest we have seen, with more than a thousand people registering for more information, suggests Stanhope Fields will sell quickly, and we would urge people to get in touch if they wish to know more about this site.”

Stanhope Fields, which launched last month, opened its Sales Information Centre on January 11. A four-bedroom Kingham show home is due to launch in Spring/Summer 2025, with the first completions due in Autumn 2025.