Thought to date back to the end of the 19th century, the property overlooks Thirsk’s market square and has spent the past 30 years as a community hub, serving locals, tourists, and celebrities.

Owner Sue Lake and her parents opened the bookshop in 1995 when she decided to move back to her home town after a working in sales and marketing roles in Manchester and London.

"My dad had run businesses in the past so he was the business lead and with my sales and marketing background we had a good mix of skill sets,” says Sue.

The building had previously housed a variety of businesses, including Edinburgh Woollen Mill and an estate agent, but Sue was keen to breathe new life into the space.

"Like my parents, I’ve had a lifelong love of literature and books so the opprtunity to combine my passion with earning a living was too much to resist,” she says.

There were two established bookshops in the town already – a second hand bookshop and a children’s bookshop – but Sue’s vision was to create something modern and different.

"Bookshops can create a real destination for people,” she says. “Every shop is unique and from the beginning we were very keen to start doing author events, which was a relatively new thing at the time.”

In 2000, Sue bought the freehold of the property, which gave her more scope to expand. "The original bookshop was quite small and behind it were three, almost derelict, cottages,” she says.

“When the builders came in to renovate, they came out covered in black and we realised it was beyond renovation. We had to treble our budget and do an entirely new build at the back.”

It was a big investment for the family but one, Sue says, they have never regretted. “I wanted to create a really spacious bookshop with a lovely feel, that people would want to spend more time in.”

One of the key changes was creating a 35-cover cafe. “I’d seen it happen in America a few years before but it wasn’t typical here,” she says.

"We’ve got a lot of nice tea rooms in Thirsk but there wasn’t a barista-led coffee environment so that was our aim.

"We bought the coffee from Coopers in Huddersfield. We went full-on with a barista machine, trained the staff, and created something that was new to Thirsk.”

In 2001, Sue acquired the town’s children’s bookshop and brought this expertise in-house. She also added greeting cards and gifts to the business. "It’s all about giving people more reasons to come to us and it definitely increased footfall,” she says.

There has been a seismic shift in the retail industry with the introduction of the internet, ebooks and Kindles and Sue has had to adapt. “Everything that can be thrown at bookshops has been thrown at us,” she says.

She adds: “The main thing is to embed yourself in the community. We’ve become a community hub and we’ve hosted every kind of event possible, from poetry and music evenings to book launches and story time sessions, which is something the internet can’t do.” Authors who have visited the shop for book signings include actor and author Carol Drinkwater, Alexander McCall Smith and 2024 Strictly Come Dancing finalist Tasha Ghouri. The bookshop, which is spread over two floors attracts a wide range of customers from regulars to tourists, from both the UK and abroad, due to the popularity of The World of James Herriot and The Yorkshire Vet TV series.

"It was 10 years ago that the Yorkshire Vet series began,” says Sue. “I was talking to Julian Norton about it in the shop yesterday. We noticed very quickly that there were more people coming through our door because of the television series. It’s definitely been a boost to the town.”

The shop has also attracted well-known names, including comedian Vic Reeves, William Hague when he was Foreign Secretary, and a number of actors attempting to browse incognito. "When you have a shop like this you never know who’s going to come through the door and it’s a constant delight,” says Sue.

Thirsk itself is changing, with new housing developments attracting a younger demographic and more families moving into the town. "It’s a brilliant place to bring up a young family, as I know because I did it,” says Sue.

In 2010, the family invested in the rear garden, to create additional café seating and an attractive event space.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the website was re-vamped to include an online shop. “There were tricky times but we navigated them and people were very happy when we opened after Covid. They just wanted to come back in and enjoy the space again,” says Sue.

Now, after 30 years, Sue says she is ready to semi-retire. “I was 60 last year and I’ve just been thinking about what I want to do over the next 20 years,” she says. “I’ve loved every moment of working in the bookshop but I want to give myself an opportunity to see what else is out there.”